The Roku Express 4K streamer received a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praised for its wealth of 4K content and support for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

For $10 more than the standalone Roku Express 4K+, you can get the Voice Remote Pro with hands-free commands and the ability to connect headphones.

Roku and Amazon are working together, as the former has announced a new bundle that you can only buy on the massive online retailer. For $50, you can snag the Roku Express 4K streamer with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which are two of the company's more popular devices.

Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro This Amazon-exclusive bundle gives you the Roku Express streamer and the Voice Remote Pro, which makes controlling the device even easier. It's a good deal for both devices that's definitely worth getting if you're in the market for a new streamer. $50 at Amazon

We did a full review of the Roku Express 4K streamer and absolutely loved it, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. The wealth of 4K content, simple interface, and support for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast really won us over. "An affordable streamer that will give you 4K HDR at a price that's hard to beat. With additional features like AirPlay and Google Cast, plus a broad selection of services, those wanting a complete package on a budget have a great option here," reads Pocket-lint's review.

The Roku Express 4K+ sells for $40 without the Voice Remote Pro, so getting an improved remote for $10 more is nice. The Voice Remote Pro sells for $30 by itself and adds support for hands-free commands, including a useful one that helps you find the remote. It also lets you connect a pair of headphones to it and listen privately, which is great if you have other people around who don't want to listen to your TV.

You can pre-order the bundle right now from Amazon, and it'll ship on October 3. At $50, it's quite affordable if you don't already have a 4K streaming device with a voice remote.