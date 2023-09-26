Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Get the Roku Express 4K streamer and Voice Remote Pro in an exclusive Amazon bundle for just $50.
  • The Roku Express 4K streamer received a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praised for its wealth of 4K content and support for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.
  • For $10 more than the standalone Roku Express 4K+, you can get the Voice Remote Pro with hands-free commands and the ability to connect headphones.

Roku and Amazon are working together, as the former has announced a new bundle that you can only buy on the massive online retailer. For $50, you can snag the Roku Express 4K streamer with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which are two of the company's more popular devices.

roku-express-bundle
Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro

This Amazon-exclusive bundle gives you the Roku Express streamer and the Voice Remote Pro, which makes controlling the device even easier. It's a good deal for both devices that's definitely worth getting if you're in the market for a new streamer.

$50 at Amazon

We did a full review of the Roku Express 4K streamer and absolutely loved it, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. The wealth of 4K content, simple interface, and support for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast really won us over. "An affordable streamer that will give you 4K HDR at a price that's hard to beat. With additional features like AirPlay and Google Cast, plus a broad selection of services, those wanting a complete package on a budget have a great option here," reads Pocket-lint's review.

The Roku Express 4K+ sells for $40 without the Voice Remote Pro, so getting an improved remote for $10 more is nice. The Voice Remote Pro sells for $30 by itself and adds support for hands-free commands, including a useful one that helps you find the remote. It also lets you connect a pair of headphones to it and listen privately, which is great if you have other people around who don't want to listen to your TV.

You can pre-order the bundle right now from Amazon, and it'll ship on October 3. At $50, it's quite affordable if you don't already have a 4K streaming device with a voice remote.

Roku Express 4K photo 2
Pocket-lint
Roku Express 4K+

If you don't need the fancier voice remote, you can save $10 and get the Roku Express 4K+ with the basic Voice Remote for $40.

$40 at Amazon