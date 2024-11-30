Key Takeaways Get three months of Apple TV+ free on Roku, saving $30.

Experience award-winning shows and content without risk.

Take advantage of other discounted streaming services on Roku.

Roku, the streaming device maker, is offering several Black Friday deals that you should definitely consider if you're looking to cut down on how much you spend on streaming services each month. For instance, one standout offer is three months of Apple TV+ completely free for new subscribers. If you've been curious about Apple TV+ and its ever-growing lineup of TV shows and movies, now is the time to sign up -- especially since it won’t cost you a cent for the first three months.

Apple TV+ typically costs $10 per month, so this three-month free deal adds up to a $30 savings. During this time that you're trying it at no cost, you can binge-watch Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show. It's honestly loaded with critically acclaimed content, including Apple TV+ Originals. I really recommend streaming Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

This is a rare opportunity to experience Apple’s premium streaming service with no commitment beyond the trial.

Apple TV+ Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No Expand See at Roku

Related How to get Apple TV+ for cheap or free You'll probably have to pay eventually, but you can put that off for a long time.

Why you should try this Apple TV+ deal

What do you have to lose?

I've been a long-time Apple TV+ subscriber. While it's not as big as Netflix or Prime Video, it does offer a curated library of high-quality, award-winning content. This three-month free deal through Roku also allows you to experience all of Apple's own content with zero risk. Normally, I’d hesitate to recommend adding yet another streaming service to your lineup, but when it’s free, there’s no downside.

Normally, I’d hesitate to recommend adding yet another streaming service to your lineup, but when it’s free, there’s no downside.

This three-month free Apple TV+ offer is exclusive to Roku users, making it a unique opportunity you won’t find elsewhere. And, by signing up for Apple TV+ through Roku, the service integrates into your existing interface, keeping everything in one place. I love how Roku streamlines subscription management -- your streaming services, billing, and even trials are all tracked in one system. That means you don’t have to worry about missing a cancelation deadline or juggling multiple apps.

If you already own a Roku device, adding Apple TV+ is simple: Head over to Roku’s Apple TV+ app and activate your free trial. You’ll instantly gain access to all Apple TV+ Originals, with no charges for the first three months.

Related Can you access The Roku Channel without a Roku device? If you don't own a Roku TV or streaming stick, it's still possible to access Roku Channel content -- here's how.

Other streaming deals on Roku

Get AMC+, BritBox and more for cheap

AMC

While the three-month free Apple TV+ deal is certainly worth getting, Roku is offering other tempting streaming discounts. Services like Acorn TV, BET+, and Cinemax are currently reduced to just $1 per month, while AMC+ ad-free is available for $2 per month. If you’re a fan of specific genres or shows, these deals provide an affordable way to binge more content. Lovers of British television can even get BritBox for just $4 per month. Discovery+, known for its non-fiction programming, is also super discounted, with ad-supported plans at $1 per month and ad-free options at just $2. Premium services like STARZ are available for a mere $1 per month, too.

Just make sure to grab these Roku Black Friday deals before they end. You don't want to miss out.