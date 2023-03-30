With Asus set to announce the ROG Phone 7 at an event that will take place on Thursday 13 April, it's only a matter of time before we get to see the thing in the flesh. But you don't necessarily have to wait quite that long after photos of the phone leaked online. The phone, which will replace the ROG Phone 6 in the lineup, has already had its specs leaked as well.

This latest leak comes as we get ready for that big unveiling but at this point, it's difficult to see what will be left to unveil. We're still lacking a date for availability as well as pricing, but we can expect those to be confirmed within just a couple of weeks.

A familiar look

If you were hoping for a big redesign from the ROG Phone 6, you're likely to be left disappointed with what you're going to see here. The phone looks similar to the one we're already familiar with, which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you were a fan of the original design.

This round of images was originally leaked on Slashleaks, with SnoopyTech also posting some on their Twitter account.

Beyond those looks, recent leaks suggest that the phone will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 32-megapixel camera taking care of all those selfies people take. The main camera is a 50-megapixel affair while a 13-megapixel ultrawide is also included. A third and final rear camera comes in at 5 megapixels.

Internally, we're expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be paired with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, while a 6,000mAh battery will be charged by a 65W USB-C port.

IP54 dust and water resistance rounds out what we think we already know, so it's now over to Asus to fill in all the gaps for us.