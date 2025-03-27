Summary The Steam Deck OLED is user-friendly and straightforward compared to ROG Ally X.

Windows 11 makes ROG Ally X versatile but the OS isn't optimized for a handheld.

The lack of a proper sleep mode and shorter battery life are major drawbacks of the ROG Ally X.

I'm a big fan of the ROG Ally X . It's a premium-feeling, powerful, Windows-powered handheld that gives me access to all of my Xbox Game Pass titles on the go. However, it's far from perfect. The lack of a real sleep mode, complicated updates, and confusion caused by Windows 11 just not being made for a handheld, are just a few of my key issues with Asus' portable.

This is where the Steam Deck OLED comes in. The ROG Ally X might beat the Steam Deck in terms of raw power and versatility, but Valve's handle surpasses it handily when it comes to being a straightforward, Switch-like handheld console that nearly always works when you need it to. When I know I'm going to be waiting around at an appointment or have a brief, but still lengthy flight or train ride, I almost always reach for the Steam Deck OLED over the ROG Ally X.

1 The Steam Deck OLED just works

Windows 11's versatility is great, but it can also get annoying

Windows 11 is both the ROG Ally X's key strength and also its weakness. While it makes running pretty much anything on Asus' handheld a possibility, Windows 11 just isn't built with a touch-screen gaming handheld in mind. This can lead to odd on-screen keyboard issues, games crashing, and an updating process that feels needlessly complicated. Asus tries to solve this issue by using its Armory Crate SE to keep everything in one location with an intuitive UI, but it just doesn't compare to the swift responsiveness and straightforward nature of the Steam Deck OLED and SteamOS.

For example, if you want to update your ROG Ally X, first you need to navigate to the update screen within Asus' Armory Crate SE app. Next, switch over to the standard Windows 11 desktop mode and update the handheld that way, too. Then finally, make sure you open up the Microsoft Store and update your apps from there. Oh, and don't forget to launch Steam and update your games there. With the Steam Deck, this process is streamlined. The console is updated directly from the the handheld's settings and games are updated from their location in the menu.

SteamOS just feels like it was designed to work with the Steam Deck. I have issues with the handheld's Desktop Mode, but even its trackpads and onscreen keyboard make the admittedly unwieldy OS easier to navigate than Windows 11 on the ROG Ally X (unless you plug in a mouse and keyboard, of course). Games don't crash as often and glitches occur far less frequently on the Steam Deck. It feels like the super-powered Switch of my dreams. Also, why is there a Windows 11 lock screen on the ROG Ally X that you can't turn off? It doesn't make any sense.