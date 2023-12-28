Handwriting notes, calendars, and grocery lists are just a few areas I've resisted switching to mobile or tablet apps to replace my preference for pen and paper. My desk and monitor screen are constantly covered in post-it notes to line up my next tasks and keep reminders in my eye's line. The act of handwriting my thoughts encourages my memory, creativity, and progress. However, I abhor creating more waste in the world.

When possible, I try to make the majority of my kitchen, cleaning, and clothing purchases from reusable or sustainable sources. So, when one of my colleagues here at Pocket-lint posted a fall 2023 Prime Day deal on a reusable smart notebook, the Rocketbook Fusion, I was immediately interested.

While I've never been able to make the full leap to note-taking apps and tablets for my quick thoughts and planning, the idea of a more low-tech notebook with washable pages I could physically write on, that utilizes an app to bring my thoughts into cloud storage, was an enticing concept. I spent December with the Fusion version of the Rocketbook smart notebook to see if it could replace all my paper notebooks.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook

The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is a low-price alternative to costly note-taking tablets and e-writers. This smart notebook allows you to write on the notebook's many template pages, snap a photo within the app to easily digitize your notes, then erase the notes to use again and again. But can it compete with its high-tech counterparts? We bought the Fusion Smart planner and notebook model to test it out over the past month.

Erases well

App is user-friendly

More sustainable with less paper waster

Includes various templates Cons Included pen isn't the best

Ink must dry first, or it will smudge $34 at Amazon

Design and writing quality

The notebook itself is sturdy, the spiral binding is firm, and the pages are smooth to the touch and relatively easy to write on. The Rocketbook Fusion comes in two sizes, a Letter size (8.5 x 11 inches) and an Executive size (6.6 x 8 inches), both of which have the spiral style binding. The Rocketbook store includes a diverse selection of sizes and formats, if the standard notebook size reviewed here isn't your favorite.

Each of the seven symbols listed at the front of the notebook (arrow, diamond, apple, bell, clover, star, and horseshoe) can be designated for specific destinations. Whether that be email accounts, folders, or note-taking apps, I found the inclusion of the quick symbols to be a great addition to each template page. At the bottom of every page all seven symbols are listed, and a quick circle of one will tell the camera/app where to send the notes, calendar, or planning sheet. The symbols need to be assigned destinations within the Rocketbook app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook Brand Rocketbook Connectivity Free Rocketbook app Integrations Email, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneNote, Evernote, Box, Dropbox, Slack, Trello, Asana Color 14 options Material Plastic soft cover, coated interior pages, microfiber cleaning cloth Weight 12.7 ounces Dimensions 2 sizes: Letter (8.5 x 11-inches), Executive (6.6 x 8-inches) Package Includes Pilot FriXion pen and microfiber cloth

One drawback to writing itself is the included FriXion pen. It takes more precision than I expected to get every part of my words to display on the smooth pages. With erasable or washable paper, many pens have trouble showing up fully, or they experience letter-loss, where pieces of letters don't show up. The included FriXion pen did the job, but I'd like to upgrade to a higher quality model, to avoid some of the missing letter parts I experienced when jotting notes quickly. The Rocketbook store does recommend the FriXion brand for its notebooks, and it has other higher quality FriXion pens listed on its site to check out, too.

Like many erasable pens/paper models, be aware that the ink may take a few seconds to dry, or you will notice smudging on your page and dominant hand.

Slowing down your writing, applying less pressure to the pen than on standard paper, and being careful with penmanship can also help you avoid missing small pieces of letters. This wasn't a dealbreaker for me, but it is an area that I hope Rocketbook and FriXion improve over time. I've experienced similar letter-loss when using a lower quality stylus on a touchscreen or tablet, and I found in many reviews for the Rocketbook system that, once folks upgraded their pens, they were much happier overall.

Templates and page features

The Fusion version of the Rocketbook smart notebook comes with the front cover destination symbol mentioned above and seven template pages in the notebook. The template pages include a project management outline, two weekly calendars, one monthly calendar, two different idea generating pages, 18 dot pages, and 18 lined pages.

Between my partner and I, we found a use for every template, but I favored the calendars and lined pages, whereas he preferred the project management and idea generating pages. I enjoyed the ability to share one notebook between the two of us, decreasing further waste. The Rocketbook site includes additional downloadable free pages and other paid templates if you need more options. I am particularly interested in picking up the index card variety next.

Erasing: the pen and microfiber cloth

The erasing or washing sold me on this notebook the first time I tested a full sheet. There was no echo of the text after it was removed, and the entire page was wiped clean with the smallest bit of water on the microfiber cloth. I tested removing a few lines with the FriXion pen's eraser and was also impressed. I'd advise using the pen's eraser for adjusting your notes as you go, but use the entire cloth for full page erasing.

The monthly calendar template was a favorite of mine to share with my partner. He wrote out an entire month of dates relevant to the public school where he teaches, then sent the calendar to his work email, and I quickly wiped that calendar clean with the cloth to write out our shared travel calendar for the busy December holiday month. I had it sent simultaneously to our personal emails. The pages dried incredibly quickly, the turn around time between cleaning the calendar paper and writing on it again averaged less than two minutes, and each time I started with a clean slate.

The smarts behind the Rocketbook work especially well when you have multiple places of work, whether that's an in-person office building and a home-office or classroom. Instead of having notes in every location that you may forget to bring with you, all of your notes are where they should be, in your digital folders or email inbox for quick access.

App and software functionality

The Rocketbook app is straightforward and user-friendly. The scans come out clear and transcription is done quickly and - in all of my tests - accurately. The transcription or searchable function is very useful once the notes are scanned into your destination as a quick CTRL+F or search bar allows you to locate past notes in a snap.

The scans are transmitted as either PDF, JPEG, or GIF file formats, but if you bundle multiple scans into one, they will automate to PDFs. I made use of the destination automations and symbols mentioned previously. The Rocketbook app is integrated with many cloud-based storage solutions and popular note-taking apps. There's also a very helpful section of the Rocketbook site for educators who use Google Classroom as to how best to use it to streamline their tasks.

The app can send your scans to the following destinations:

The ability to seamlessly send notes or calendars or to multiple destinations or recipients is hugely underrated - and one that surprised me with how often I used it. My cloud system of preference is Google Drive, but I also tested OneDrive as an automated destination, and both delivered without problems.

Some of the coolest aspects of the Rocketbook app include shortcuts for scanning. Using two hashtags (##) at the top of a page just before and after the title of the document, for example ##Family Holiday Calendar##, should automatically name the file Family Holiday Calendar when sent to your preferred destination. This Smart Titles shortcut worked about 90% of the time I've tested it, ensuring I'm following solid file naming conventions for my notes.

If you use certain project or time management apps or written lists, you may love the therapeutic action of checking off tasks from a list. Rocketbook has a shortcut for that too. Using square boxes on a Rocketbook template (I recommend the dot pages), you can transform that list into a Rocketbook Smart List. Using optimal character recognition (OCR) the app will turn your scanned handwritten notes into a checklist in the app that you can check off as you go. You just need to check your app to ensure the Smart List setting is enabled.

Verdict

Can the Rocketbook smart notebook replace an e-writer or a tablet for note-taking? Well, no, but it's not exactly intended to do so. It does, however, rank excellent at replacing stacks of paper notebooks. And it gives those of you who hesitate to fully identify yourself as lower-tech an efficient way to streamline scattered post-it notes, grocery lists, and that one receipt you're sure you wrote your idea on for the next great American novel.

I truly enjoyed my month testing the Rocketbook. The app automations, sturdy notebook, and scanning quality exceeded my expectations. The standard pen is either its one pain point or a steep learning curve for some buyers, but overall, I stand by this purchase and would recommend it to anyone looking to decrease their paper waste while upgrading their tech-savvy.