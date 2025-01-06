Summary Roborock has unveiled the Saros Z70 robot vacuum with a retractable foldable arm called the OmniGrip, that can pick up light objects on the floor.

The vacuum uses AI tech to mark objects the OmniGrip can pick up and store.

The OmniGrip is capable of picking up objects under 300 grams, and is configurable through the Roborock app.

Robot vacuums have changed how many people clean their homes. However, they've always had one glaring limitation: the inability to pick up and move small objects on your floor -- like a pair of socks or a dog toy. Roborock, a Chinese company that manufactures robotic and wet-dry vacuums, is looking to fix this.

The company has revealed the Roborock Saros Z70, a robotic vacuum with a retractable foldable arm called the "OmniGrip." The arm can lift objects under 300 grams and put them away for you. The vacuum was unveiled at CES 2025 and is expected to be available later this year. No price has been released yet.

How the Roborock Saros Z70 works

The vacuum has a three-stage process

The Roborock Saros Z70 is powered by AI technology and has a three-stage process to clean and tidy your floor correctly. It will start by vacuuming your floor, but while it's doing that, it will mark objects it can pick up and circle back to grab them when it's done vacuuming. Once the vacuum has finished picking up and storing any objects, it will then go back and vacuum the area that was underneath them.

The OmiGrip arm on the robot vacuum uses precision sensors, a camera, and an LED light to determine an object's position and whether it can pick it up. The arm has to be configured through the Roborock app before it can be used. In the app, you can designate an area where it stores the objects it picks up off the floor, such as in a basket or a hall closet.

While it's probably quicker just to pick up your socks yourself, the prospect of a robot vacuum doing it for you while you're out of the house does sound handy. The Roborock Saros Z70 is being shown off in action at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7 to January 10. A release date and price are expected later this year.