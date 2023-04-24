These days, it can be hard to find the time to tackle those essential household chores. Juggling work and family life can be tricky at the best of times and trying to achieve that perfect work/life balance can sometimes feel a bit like you're spinning plates.

It's perhaps no surprise that one of the most onerous household tasks is vacuuming. And for families with children and pets, this can be a daily requirement, not to mention a real drag.

Small wonder then, that the robot vacuum cleaner revolution has begun. By making daily vacuum cleaning and mopping simple, you can enjoy a better quality of life while your robotic assistant does the hard work for you.

What is Roborock?

Roborock is at the forefront of the robotic vacuum revolution, and their S8 Series is leading the way for other smart cleaning products. With a range of fully automated smart cleaning devices for the home, they offer comprehensive coverage for all floor spaces.

Founded in 2014, Roborock's raison d'etre is to remove the 'chore' from household chores and to improve the standard of living in homes across the globe. Their range of robot vacuum cleaners and mops allows people to get those pesky jobs done without a second thought, so they can get on with what's important; spending time with loved ones.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vacuum cleaner

Roborock

The latest product to launch from Roborock's roster is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Dyad Pro; a robot vacuum and mop combo with a sophisticated self-cleaning docking system.

The S8 Pro Ultra itself features powerful HyperForce 6000 Pa suction to handle all manner of dirt and debris and has dual rubber brushes to minimize any snags from hair tangles. It is equipped with state-of-the-art 3D structured light and infrared image technology which can map any floor space on the go, safely avoiding any unknown objects in its path.

Built-in LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping help the S8 Pro Ultra to generate detailed maps of your floor spaces and determine the best route of travel to provide the optimum cleaning solution. It delivers edge-to-edge cleaning to eliminate dust and dirt from the darkest corners of your home.

Easy to use App control makes programming the S8 Pro Ultra an absolute breeze, allowing you to remotely schedule its cleaning routines, and differentiate what type of cleaning is required for each room. It can detect problem areas where it may get stuck and suggest no-go zones to remove the risk of getting trapped.

The S8 Pro Ultra is also compatible with most voice assistants (like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri), and cleaning can be initiated with a simple voice command. And you can even use the voice command facility to change your S8 Pro Ultra's settings too.

Once the vacuuming is done and dusted, you can take advantage of the S8 Pro Ultra's sophisticated VibraRise 2.0 mopping system, for sparkling clean tiled and hardwood floors. With two built-in vibration modules, the mop provides 3,000 revolutions per minute to tackle even the most stubborn of stains.

Vacuum brushes or mop heads will automatically lift when you switch to using the opposing function, and both heads will lift automatically when the S8 Ultra Pro has completed its run and is travelling back to the docking station.

The RockDock docking system uses high-powered cleaning to automatically wash and scrub the mop heads, keep them clean and hygienic, and prevent any mould or odour build-up. Whilst docked, the mop is safely dried with warm air from the dock itself. And a water tank in the docking chamber automatically refills the robot mop so that it's ready to go next time.

A large dust bag is also fitted inside the docking station and dust is automatically emptied into the bag from your S8 Pro Ultra when docked. This dust is compressed inside the bag and can be stored there for up to seven weeks without emptying it.

Roborock S8+ robot vacuum and sonic mop

Roborock

Also available from Roborock, the Roborock S8+ Robot Vacuum, and Sonic Mop is equipped with a self-cleaning dock, capable of storing up to 60 days' worth of dust; and provide an effective hands-free cleaning solution for the home.

Roborock S8 robot vacuum and mop cleaner

Roborock

The Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner combines 6,000 Pa suction power, a tangle-free DuoRoller brush, and reactive 3D obstacle avoidance technology, to deliver fuss-free cleaning convenience.

Why choose the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and Dyad Pro?

With their self-cleaning self-refilling facilities, the S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Dyad Pro take all the effort out of household vacuuming and mopping. Custom 3D mapping, easy-to-use App controls, and voice commands mean it can easily be tailored with routines to suit every home, providing flawless convenience that's so good, you'll barely notice that it's there.

The S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro is on offer for $1749.98 (down from $2,049.98) between 21 April to 25 April 2023, exclusively on Amazon for the first 2,000 units sold. But if you want a more budget-friendly option you can grab the S8 for $599.99 or S8+ for $799.99; that's an incredible 20% off the RRP!