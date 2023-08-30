Key Takeaways Roborock adds two new models, Q5 Pro and Q8 Max, to its robot vacuum range, offering smart features for quick and convenient cleaning.

The new models feature a quick mapping system, AI-powered no-go zones detection, and the ability to clean in parallel lines on wooden floors.

Both models have the option for a dust-emptying dock, with the Q8 Max offering more advanced features like Reactive Tech and fine-tuned mopping control. Prices range from $429 to $819.

Roborock has announced two new models being added to its flagship robot vacuum range, at two different price points, but with lots of smart features that should make cleaning your home quick, more convenient and more consistent than before.

Both of the new models - named the Q5 Pro and Q8 Max - have access to a lot of Roborock's smart AI app-based features. They include a quick mapping system that means they can quickly map out the house using their array of sensors, and then plot the fastest cleaning route across the entire floor - or selected rooms - when required.

These AI-powered features also include the ability to automatically detect - and then flag/suggest - no-go zones, to ensure the robot doesn't get stuck in tiny spaces, or prevent it from falling down steps or ledges.

You can even get the vacuums to run along the direction of the flooring on wooden floors, so that it cleans in lines parallel to the direction the wooden slats have been laid in. You get access to control through Alexa or Google Home too.

Roborock

Both of the models also come with the availability of '+' models, and these versions come with the automatic dust-emptying dock that features a 2.5L dust bag that only needs emptying once every 7 weeks.

Of course, that figure depends very much on how often you clean your house, and how much floor space it needs to cover. But it should mean not having to empty the dustbin on the vacuum cleaner after every go around like you would with a non-docked vacuum.

Both vacuums also feature the more efficient dual roller system for effective dirt pickup, combined with 5,500 Pa maximum suction. And - with the addition of a mop - pick up dirt effectively from your floors.

So why the two models if they both, effectively, do the same cleaning job? That's predominantly because the Q8 Max features a few more advanced additions.

Roborock

The Q8 Max model has a Reactive Tech feature where it can react to obstacles, and then work a route around them in real-time, where the Q5 can't. It also has 30 different levels of mopping options for a lot more fine-tuned control from within the app.

One thing the Q5 Pro has in its favour is that the dustbin built into the vacuum itself is much larger at 770mL (vs 470mL on the Q8 Max), but the Q8 Max has a larger water tank for mopping (350mL vs 180mL).

As mentioned, each vacuum model comes as a regular version and a '+' model, which means two price points for each.

Roborock Q5 Pro will start at $429 when it launches, or - if you want the Q5 Pro+ with the dustbin-emptying dock - that will be $699.

As for the Q8 Max, that'll be $599 for the regular and $819 for the Roborock Q8 Max+ with the dustbin-emptying dock, when it launches in October in the US.