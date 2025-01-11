This article is sponsored by Roborock. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

At CES 2025, Roborock, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, is set to make waves with its groundbreaking new product line—the Saros Series. Known for pushing boundaries in intelligent cleaning, Roborock continues to enrich homes worldwide with innovative robotic vacuums, wet/dry vacuums, and washer-dryers.

This year, the brand unveils its exciting theme, "Rock a New Era," signaling its bold step into a new AI-driven chapter. With advanced features, smarter designs, and a focus on enhancing everyday life, Roborock is redefining home cleaning once again.

The Saros Series: A new era of robotic cleaning

The Saros Series introduces three advanced robotic vacuum models—the Saros Z70, Saros 10, and Saros 10R. These models reflect Roborock’s commitment to creating solutions that cater to diverse household needs while redefining the cleaning experience with smart, efficient designs.

Saros Z70: Advanced precision and power

The Saros Z70 stands out as the flagship model in the series, blending sleek design with powerful performance. Its StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0 ensures the vacuum navigates your home with precision, creating real-time maps that adapt dynamically to your environment. This means less worry about missed spots or cleaning inefficiencies, as the Z70 adjusts intelligently to every nook and cranny.

The OmniGrip Mechanical Arm takes innovation to a whole new level. This first-of-its-kind, mass-produced five-axis robotic arm is designed to assist with tasks beyond traditional vacuuming. During cleaning, the OmniGrip identifies and marks small objects such as socks, towels, or sandals weighing under 300g. Once cleaning is complete, the arm circles back to pick up these items and place them in designated areas, ensuring a clutter-free environment.

For families with children or busy households, this feature minimizes pre-cleaning preparation and enhances overall tidiness.

The arm operates with incredible precision, leveraging advanced sensors, a camera, and an LED light to determine its surroundings and object weight, making it reliable and safe. For user control, the Roborock app enables full customization of the OmniGrip’s behavior, ensuring it aligns with individual preferences. The safety features, including a child-lock and emergency stop button, provide added peace of mind for families.

For households dealing with pet hair or heavy debris, the Dual Anti-Tangle System is a game-changer. Say goodbye to clogged brushes and constant maintenance—this feature keeps your vacuum running smoothly. Meanwhile, the impressive 22,000 Pa HyperForce® Suction ensures deep cleaning on all surfaces, from carpets to hard floors, leaving your home spotless.

The Multi-functional Dock 4.0 adds convenience by automating routine maintenance tasks like dustbin emptying and mop cleaning, making the Z70 not just a cleaning tool but an autonomous home assistant.

How the Saros Z70 supports daily life

Effortlessly keeps your home clutter-free with the OmniGrip’s ability to pick up small objects and tidy up.

Delivers deep cleaning on all surfaces, ensuring a spotless home even in high-traffic areas.

Minimizes maintenance with automated features like dustbin emptying and mop cleaning, saving valuable time.

Provides peace of mind with advanced safety features, perfect for families with children and pets.

Saros 10: Intelligent design for everyday cleaning

Designed for daily use, the Saros 10 combines accessibility with intelligent features. Its RetractSense Navigation System avoids obstacles with ease, making it perfect for families with busy, cluttered homes. Whether it’s navigating toys on the floor or adjusting to furniture changes, the Saros 10 ensures seamless operation.

For users who prefer versatility, the VibraRise 4.0 Self-Detaching Mopping System transitions effortlessly between vacuuming and mopping, tackling multiple cleaning tasks in one go. Additionally, the RockDock Ultra 2.0 minimizes maintenance efforts by handling self-cleaning and charging, so you can focus on more important things in your day-to-day life.

How the Saros 10 supports daily life

Adapts to daily messes by navigating around obstacles like toys and furniture effortlessly.

Saves time with dual vacuuming and mopping capabilities, tackling multiple cleaning needs in one go.

Reduces household chores with automated maintenance features like self-cleaning and charging.

Keeps your home consistently clean, even in a busy household environment.

Saros 10R: Adaptability meets innovation

If your home layout is challenging, the Saros 10R is built for you. Its FlexiArm™ Riser Side Brush and Mop reaches into tight corners and tricky spaces, ensuring every surface gets the attention it deserves. With around 20,000 Pa HyperForce® Suction, it strikes the perfect balance between energy efficiency and powerful performance, making it ideal for multi-room cleaning.

The Saros 10R features Roborock’s advanced StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, which uses cutting-edge 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology for unparalleled navigation and obstacle avoidance. Equipped with dual-transmitter solid-state LiDAR, it delivers a 21 times higher sampling frequency than traditional LDS systems, creating precise 3D maps of your home. This enables the robot to navigate tricky areas like suspended cabinets or thin-legged furniture with remarkable accuracy.

Additionally, its ability to recognize objects as small as 2cm ensures it avoids obstacles like cables and pet toys effortlessly.

For users, this means faster reactions to unexpected obstacles, better cleaning coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and seamless cleaning along walls and irregular furniture edges, thanks to its vertical structured light lateral wall sensor. The Saros 10R’s compact design and improved spatial awareness redefine what’s possible in robotic vacuum performance.

The Saros 10R’s integration with Matter 1.4 ensures seamless compatibility with your smart home ecosystem, offering effortless control through voice commands or apps. This model adapts to your home’s complexity with precision and innovation, making it a valuable addition to any household.

How the Saros 10R supports daily life

Navigates complex home layouts with precision, ensuring no area is left uncleaned.

Handles small and tricky obstacles like cables and pet toys, making it ideal for pet owners.

Reaches into tight corners and under furniture with its flexible design, providing thorough cleaning coverage.

Simplifies household cleaning by adapting to various room configurations and needs.

AI advancements: Redefining home cleaning

Roborock’s “Rock a New Era” theme isn’t just a slogan; it’s a reflection of their AI-driven innovations. By incorporating advanced Multimodal Perception technology, these robots can “see” and understand spaces better, creating detailed 3D models of your home. The result? Tailored cleaning strategies that adapt over time to your household’s unique needs.

Other innovations, like Dynamic Optimization, allow the robots to learn from each cleaning session, improving efficiency and effectiveness. Imagine a vacuum that not only cleans but gets smarter with every use. For users seeking a clutter-free environment, the integration of Smart Organization means these robots can even pick up and organize items—a true step forward in household management.

F25 Series: Expanding cleaning possibilities

Alongside the Saros Series, Roborock is also introducing the F25 Series of wet/dry vacuums. These versatile devices are designed to handle a variety of cleaning tasks, combining wet and dry functionality for a comprehensive approach. The lightweight design ensures easy maneuverability, making them ideal for quick cleanups or extensive deep cleaning sessions.

The F25 Series seamlessly integrates with Roborock’s app and voice control systems, providing users with the convenience of remote operation and scheduling. Whether tackling kitchen spills or routine floor maintenance, these vacuums are designed to simplify and enhance your cleaning routine.

Looking ahead: A smarter, cleaner future

Roborock’s presence at CES 2025 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. With the Saros and F25 Series, the company is ushering in a new era of AI-powered home cleaning. These products are not just tools; they are intelligent companions designed to enhance daily life, redefine cleanliness, and bring a sense of order and beauty to every home.

As Roborock continues to push the boundaries of technology, it invites you to join the journey. Let’s embrace this exciting new chapter together and witness how Roborock is "Rocking a New Era."