This Black Friday, Roborock is offering discounts from 20% all the way up to 45% off its range. That’s a massive discount to get on these products, but these deals will only last from the 20th of November through to the 30th, so make sure to get them while they last.

Roborock Q Revo

Roborock

If you’re looking for a great budget option that has everything that you might need, then look no further than the Roborock Q Revo.

The Q Revo comes with 200 RPM spinning mops with 30 different water flow levels to match any surface. This, coupled with 5,500 Pa of suction, ensures that the Q Revo will leave any surface spotless.

Couple this with the Q Revo’s dock which automatically washes and dries its mop, empties its dust, and refills itself automatically for easy cleanup, as well as its automatic mop lifting, smart obstacle avoidance, voice control, and more, and the Q Revo is an all-round excellent choice.

Pick up yours today for only $899.99 $679.99.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

If you want all of the best features that Roborock has to offer in one robot vacuum, then look no further than the Roborock S7 Max Ultra.

This robot vacuum makes use of Roborock’s VibraRise mopping system, features 5,500 Pa of suction, smart obstacle avoidance, and automatic mop lifting for an effortless clean.

Thanks to its LiDAR navigation, multiple mapping options, advanced app control, smart no-go zones, custom routines, and more, you can set up your S7 Max Ultra to handle any obstacles you throw at it.

The S7 Max Ultra’s dock completes the experience with self-drying and washing, emptying, refilling, cleaning, and charging capabilities.

Pick up yours today for only $1,299.99 $949.99.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

For absolute convenience, time-saving, and peace of mind, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra does it all. This robot vacuum uses dual all-rubber brushes and 6,000 Pa of suction in conjunction with dual sonic mopping and automatic brush and mop lifting for intense cleaning on any surface or spill.

The robot itself navigates effortlessly with its smart obstacle avoidance systems and LiDAR navigation, and can be controlled via an app to establish no-go zones, mapping options, and more.

The S8 Pro Ultra also comes with automatic mop washing and drying, automatic dust emptying, and a self-refilling and cleaning system to always keep your vacuum in tip-top condition.

Pick up yours today for only $1,599.99 $1,199.99.

Roborock Dyad Pro

The Roborock Dyad Pro is a handheld wet and dry vacuum that is perfect for any surface and any type of cleaning. This vacuum features 17,000 Pa or suction power and multi-rollers that rotate in opposite directions to gather as much grime and debris as possible.

The Dyad Pro uses an adaptive cleaning system to automatically adjust its water flow and automatic cleaning solution dispensing to match the dirtiness of your floors. When you’re done, you can simply leave it in the dock to have it automatically clean and dry itself off for future use.

Pick up yours today for only $449.99 $349.99.

Roborock Q5+

The Roborock Q5+ is a robot vacuum that uses 2,700 Pa of suction, a floating main brush, and PreciSense LiDAR navigation to quietly and effectively clean your home.

The Q5+ can be controlled via the Roborock app to most effectively clean your space, and automatically empties itself out into its 2.5 L dust bag to make cleaning as easy as possible.

Pick up yours today for only $699.99 $399.99.

Roborock Q7 Max+

For a slightly more powerful option, the Roborock Q7 Max+ features 4,200 Pa of suction and an all-rubber main brush to easily pick up hair and debris.

You can control the Q7 Max+ via voice controls and through the Roborock app. This robot vacuum empties out automatically into its 2.5 L dust bag and also features 3D space mapping, a variety of emptying modes, routines, LiDAR navigation, and more.

Pick up yours today for only $869.99 $499.99.

Roborock S7

The Roborock S7 is a great little robot vacuum and mop with a ton of features. It mops effectively thanks to its sonic technology, and intelligently lifts its mop to avoid damaging rugs or carpet.

The S7 has 2,500 Pa of suction to pick up dirt and debris and can be controlled via voice commands or through the Roborock app.

Pick up yours today for only $649.99 $359.99.

Roborock Q8 Max+

The Roborock Q8 Max+ is a newly launched robot vacuum with a ton of features. This robot vacuum comes with a dock for automatic charging and self-emptying, as well as complete control through the Roborock app.

It cleans extremely effectively thanks to its dual roller brush design and 5,500 Pa of suction, and app-controlled mopping.

The Q8 Max+ is capable of navigating any situation thanks to its smart reactive obstacle avoidance and LiDAR navigation systems, as well as a suite of mapping options.

Pick up yours today for only $819.99 $599.99.