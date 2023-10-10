Get ready to update your home with the latest in cleaning technology without breaking the bank! Roborock, a trailblazer in smart home solutions, has rolled out some of its most incredible discounts yet for the Amazon Big Deal Day promotion.

From 10 October to 15 October, 2023, customers can enjoy discount prices on a wide range of Roborock products.

Whether you're looking for state-of-the-art robotic vacuums or other cutting-edge home gadgets, Roborock has got you covered.

Dive into the deals

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock S7 Max Ultra Roborock's self-emptying, self-washing, self-drying, and self-refilling robot vacuum boasts an impressive 5500Pa suction, alongside sonic scrubbing at 3000 times per minute. Your floors will be left sparkling clean no matter if you have carpets, hard floors, children, or pets. $1300 at Amazon

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock Q Revo Hands-free cleaning is a breeze with the Roborock Q Revo. With a large 5L water tank that automatically refills, you can sit back, relax, and let Roborock do the cleaning for you. No matter what floor type you have, the Q Revo will detect whether it's carpet or hard floor and will transition between them effortlessly. $900 at Amazon

Roborock Dyad Pro Featuring a whopping 17000Pa suction power, wet and dry messes can be cleaned up by the Dyad Pro to leave clean floors around your home. Edge-to-edge cleaning means every inch is cleaned, and the self-cleaning and self-drying features ensure you don't have to manually intervene. $450 at Amazon

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop For those with smaller spaces, the S7 is an ideal robot vacuum and mop combo. Clean carpets and clean floors are easily achievable, and you can monitor and control the robot via the Roborock app. Forgot to set the S7 to clean before you left the house? No problem - just use the app and your home will be clean before you arrive home. $650 at Amazon

More Roborock deals to get your teeth into

From upright vacuums that you can whiz around your home, to robot vacuums and mops you can control using your smartphone or voice, Roborock has a wide range of products on offer.

This Amazon Big Deal Day, get your hands on some amazing discounts across Roborock's range of vacuums.

Don't miss out this Big Deal Day

Make the most of Amazon's Big Deal Day with Roborock's incredible promotional offers. Remember, these discounts start on 10 October and last until 15 October.

You can keep up to date with Roborock by following its Facebook page, Instagram profile, or on X (formerly Twitter).