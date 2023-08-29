When it comes to robot vacuum cleaner brands, Roborock is a force to be reckoned with. And wouldn't you know it, but it's the company's ninth anniversary, which means we're all getting access to some fantastic deals!

From simple robovacs to models that will also mop your house, from basic stations to self-emptying dustbins that will also clean out the mop heads, Roborock has it all. There are even some handheld models you may want to get, so you're all set no matter what cleaning emergency you have to solve.

So let's go ahead and celebrate Roborock's anniversary with them and enjoy hundreds off for some of the best robovacs out there. The deal is only available for a few days only, starting on 29 August, and leading up to 2 September 2023. Let's see what amazing prices you can get your favorite Roborock for.

Celebrate Roborock's anniversary

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 $1600 Save $400 Are you tired of spending countless hours cleaning your floors? Look no further than the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum. This high-tech cleaning machine is now on sale for its best price ever, making it the perfect time to invest in your cleaning convenience. Equipped with self-washing, self-drying, self-emptying, and self-refilling capabilities, this machine has everything you need to keep your floors spotless without lifting a finger. The robovac also sports a massive 6000Pa suction power, uses PreciSense LiDAR nav to scan your floors, and features special rollers to properly and thoroughly clean everywhere. Additionally, you don't have to worry about the S8 Pro Ultra running into any "presents" from your pets, because it knows how to avoid objects on the floor. $1200 at Roborock

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock Q Revo $700 $900 Save $200 On Roborock's US store anniversary, the Q Revo robot vacuum is on sale for the same price it had on Prime Day, which is pretty awesome, saving you $200. With features like self-washing and self-drying, this robot vacuum offers an unparalleled level of convenience that will make cleaning your home super easy. The detachable dock base and dual spinning mops make it easy to clean even the hardest-to-reach areas, while the 5500Pa extreme suction and all-rubber brush guarantee a thorough clean, no matter if you have hard floors or carpets. With Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts supported, this robot vacuum is a must-have for any tech-savvy individual looking to make their cleaning routine more efficient. So, don't wait any longer and get your hands on the Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum today! $700 at Roborock

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Bundle $1400 $2050 Save $650 The most amazing deal for this Roborock anniversary is the S8 Pro Ultra becoming available with a discount AND a free Dyad Pro Wet and Dry vacuum. It's a buy one, get one free deal and we're so impressed! The robovac can take care of your floors on its own, but when you spill something on the floor or need a quick clean-up, the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry will handle all that swiftly. With an impressive 17000Pa suction power, this model will handle just about any situation. $1400 at Roborock

Roborock Q5 $260 $430 Save $170 If you want a cheaper but efficient option, then the Roborock Q5 is a good choice. Now back on sale for the same price as Prime Day, this little helper boasts 2700Pa high power suction, making it incredibly efficient at cleaning up any mess. Its LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping support allow it to move seamlessly throughout your home and avoid obstacles such as furniture and stairs. The Roborock Q5 also features an air filter that can be washed, making it an eco-friendly choice. This robovac is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, making it easy to control with your voice. $260 at Roborock

Roborock Q5+ $400 $700 Save $300 If you want the Q5 and a cool auto-emptying station, then the Q5+ is the right choice for you. Now available for the same price it had on Prime Day, this Roborock model will keep your house clean without issue. The robovac features 2700Pa suction power, which is enough for both hard floors and carpets. You can use the app to schedule cleaning routes, set up routines, and more. You can also use your voice to order cleaning jobs if you connect the Roborock Q5+ to Alexa or Google Home. $400 at Roborock

Roborock/ Pocket-lint Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 $650 Save $290 $360 at Roborock

Roborock Dyad Pro $350 $450 Save $100 $350 at Roborock

Don't forget that Roborock's celebration for its anniversary only lasts through 2 September 2023, so you'll want to place your orders soon if you want to take advantage of these fantastic prices. Once your robovac arrives, you'll free up so much of your time and have a much cleaner house.