In a shocking casting announcement, Robert Downey Jr. took to the stage at the Hall H SDCC Marvel panel dressed in a green cloak, and revealed that he will be playing Victor von Doom in a new Avengers movie titled Avengers: Doomsday which will be the fifth Avengers movie, and replaces the previously-announced The Kang Dynasty. The film will be released in 2026 and will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who also helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It was also confirmed that Downey's Doom will be a part of the sixth Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is also being directed by the Russos.

“New mask, same task,” Downey told the audience from the stage.

No plot details have been released yet but it seems logical that the film will tie in heavily to Fantastic Four: First steps, which was also confirmed at the panel to be released exactly one year from today, on July 27, 2025.

Fantastic 4: First Steps will begin filming next week and Adamantium will be part of the plot in Captain America: Brave New World

While no new trailers were publicly released during Marvel's Hall H panel at this year's SDCC, we did get some interesting new production tidbits about titles in development.

First off, the cast of Captain America: Brave New World assembled onstage to talk about the film, and a brief Hall H-only clip was shown of Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk, which was teased in the recently released trailer. It was also confirmed that the quest for Adamantium (what Wolverine's claws are made out of) will be a driving force in the film.

The Thunderbolts cast also took the stage to talk about making the movie, but no new details were shared.

Next up, it was revealed that the new Fantastic Four movie will carry the subtitle "First Steps" and will take place in a retro-future view of the '60s. Filming has not yet begun, but it was confirmed that the script is finished and cameras will be rolling in the next few days. This is definitely good news as it was revealed that the film will release in exactly one year.