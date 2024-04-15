Key Takeaways The Rivian R2 is an affordable mid-size SUV offering a 300-mile range and 0-60 mph in three seconds.

The Rivian R2 features versatile storage, convertible-like rear windows, and advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

The R2 charges quickly, has an extensive charging network, priced at $45,000, with production starting in mid-2026.

All-electric vehicle startup Rivian revealed an all-new mid-size SUV platform in early March dubbed the Rivian R2. This new model will be smaller in stature compared to its big brother, the R1S, and it will start at a more affordable $45,000. The big news besides the more palatable price-point is that Rivian says the R2 will sport an estimated 300-mile range, push 0-60 mph in three seconds, and arrive sometime in 2026. Here is everything we know about Rivian's next SUV, and the car that could decide the company's electric vehicle future.

Design and build

Scaling the size down to make it more affordable

Rivian took everything that made the R1S and R1T appealing and scaled them down with the aim of reducing the purchase price. Size-wise, the Rivian R2 looks and feels like a little R1S brother. With a dimensional footprint similar to the Tesla Model Y, the Rivian R2 is 471.5cm long bumper to bumper. The wheelbase measures 293.5cm and sits at 170cm tall. For comparison, the Rivian RS1 sits at 510cm long, 187.3cm tall and features a 307.5cm wheelbase.

Rivian will offer three motor configurations with the R2 . Tapping into the company's proprietary drive unit platform will provide the R2 with Single-Motor (RWD), Dual-Motor (AWD), and Tri-Motor (two motors in rear and one in front) setups. Rivian claims each arrangement should be good for a maximum range of 300 miles, with the quickest configuration delivering 0-60 mph in under three seconds.

Interior design elements and features

Comfort, utility, and storage at the forefront

The R2 is designed around functional performance, capability and utility purposes. The five-seat layout is optimized for daily driving duties and can accommodate big trip adventures as well. Rivian packed the R2 with useful features such as front and rear seats that fold completely flat for expanded interior cargo capabilities. Combine that with a large front trunk, two gloveboxes, capable rooftop racks, and a roll-down rear window, the R2 could haul any multitude of long and large objects.

A power roll-down rear window sounds rad, but Rivian went leaps and bounds beyond. All four passenger windows and rear powered glass fully disappear, and the powered rear quarter windows also vent open. The panoramic sunroof tops it off and creates a unique convertible-like atmosphere with a fun open-air driving experience. Like the company's other EVs, the R2 is optimized for exciting adventures and even overland car-camping.

The technology lowdown

Infotainment and tech to enhance your drive

Rivian's commitment to innovation is evident in the advanced technology featured in the R2. From the seamless integration of connectivity features to the groundbreaking autonomous driving capabilities, every aspect of the vehicle is designed to enhance the driving experience.

The R2 comes equipped with Rivian's proprietary UX infotainment system, offering tight integration with smartphones and other devices. Enhanced from prior models and optimized for distraction-free driving, the R2 features voice recognition, over-the-air updates, and a suite of computers with headroom to grow.

This includes an intentional groundwork for level three self-driving capabilities and currently supports advanced driver-assistance systems, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic parking. The R2 is loaded with 11 cameras, five radar sensors, and a powerful computing platform that provides potential hands-free and attention-free autonomous diving on highways.

Battery, range, and performance

Okay, how far can you drive it though?

Charging the Rivian R2 will be a breeze thanks to its fast-charging capabilities and Rivian's growing charging network. The new R2 vehicle platform sits on a state-of-the-art 4695 battery cell format. With support for both AC and DC charging, Rivian says the R2 can go from 10% to 80% power in less than 30 minutes from home, at work, or on the road.

Located on the vehicle's rear passenger side, the R2 is equipped with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port. With an appropriate adapter, Rivian says the R2 can also charge up through any Combined Charging Station (CCS).

Using Rivian's advanced navigation system, drivers can easily locate nearby charging stations and plan their routes accordingly. Additionally, the R2's predictive range estimator provides real-time feedback on the remaining range and optimal charging locations, helping to alleviate range anxiety and streamline the charging process.

Pricing and availability

When and where can consumers buy the Rivian R2?

While the Rivian touts the RS1 as its flagship, the R2 represents a much more approachable electric vehicle standard. Starting at $45,000, before any EV tax credits, the R2 remains competitively priced within the mid-size SUV segment. With flexible financing options and potential incentives available, owning an all-electric luxury SUV may just be more accessible than ever before.

As for availability, this might be a shocking jam up for interested Rivian R2 enthusiasts. The new vehicle will begin production in mid-2026. However, Rivian did start accepting reservations from US residents. A refundable deposit of $100 on this website, www.Rivian.com/R2, will get you on the waiting list for an R2 today.

At the time of the launch announcement in early March, Rivian noted 68,000 reservations in the first 24 hours.

That was well over a month ago, so that number has likely increased. Additionally, Rivian is reserving the first allotment for current RS1 and RST owners.

Gearing up for the new R2 vehicle launch, Rivian has invested heavily in a new $5 billion manufacturing facility located in Georgia. To meet the unprecedented demand, the company has decided to re-gear and upgrade its existing Normal, Illinois, manufacturing plant and jumpstart R2 production. This will allow for a ramped-up production schedule to meet growing demand and the Normal, Illinois facility to push out 215,000 vehicles annually, 65,000 more than the previous capacity of 150,000. Rivian claims the move will accelerate the R2 launch while saving the company $2.25 billion.