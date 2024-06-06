Key Takeaways Enhanced hardware and computing power with dual Nvidia processors.

Improved electrical architecture with fewer control units and less wiring.

Multi-motor options for R1S and R1T with new battery packs offering up to 420 miles of range.

California-based EV manufacturer Rivian has just announced the second generation of its best-selling R1S all-electric mid-size SUV and its mid-size pickup truck, the R1T. The flagship models are receiving upgraded internals, with Rivian stating that over half the hardware on the vehicles has been replaced or upgraded, while the body design will remain the same on both. The R1S has become the 5th best-selling electric vehicle in the United States and remains Rivian's best-selling model, while the R1T has seen tremendous year-over-year sales growth since its launch in 2021 as Rivian strives to make headway in the competitive American pickup truck market. The 2025 models rolling off the line at the company's plant in Illinois will boast a number of internal changes that deliver massively increased computing power, range, and enhanced driver assistance features on select models.

"We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise. Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date," said Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe in a statement announcing the upgrades.

Nvidia, cameras, and improved wiring

The new models will use dual Nvidia DRIVE Orin processors to boost the computing power of the R1 platforms "Autonomy Compute Module" to over 10 times that of the previous generation. These changes come as the new driver assistance system on the R1 will feature 11 cameras, five radars, and "AI prediction technology." Rivian says the new generation models will have 360-degrees of visibility, and will be capable of seeing far into the distance even in poor weather and lighting conditions. While a number of driver assistance features will be standard across all models, Rivian will offer a premium suite of features dubbed the Rivian Autonomy Platform+, with features like "Lane Change on Command" available at launch, with more features like "Enhanced Highway Assist" coming later this year, and "expanded road coverage to follow."

Improved effecicnecy in electrical architecture seems to be all the rage right now, with the likes of Tesla boasting the Cybertrucks 48-volt system. The new R1 platform follows a similar trend, as Rivian detailed that the new models have reduced the number of electrical control units onboard from 17 to 7, and removed over a mile and a half of wiring.

Related Rivian R2: What we know The exciting 300-mile range R2 is a new mid-size venture for Rivian and it could turn the company’s fortunes around.

Multi-motor, extended range, and big batteries

The new R1 platform features motors that are completely designed and manufactured in-house at Rivian. The new R1S and R1T will be offered initially in tri-motor and quad-motor packages. The R1T, in its quad-motor configuration, will launch from 0-60 in less than 2.5 seconds, powered by over 1,000 horsepower in total across its four motors. A more affordable dual-motor model is also on offer.

New "Large" and "Max" battery packs will offer up to 420 miles of estimated range, thanks to redesigned battery modules, as well as efficiency improvements like a redesigned heat pump and new wheels with a reduced drag coefficient from previous models.

Availability and pricing

The new R1S and R1T are available for order now, and will start at $75,900 and $69,900, respectively, though fully speced out configurations can exceed $100,000.