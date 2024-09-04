Key Takeaways The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dives deep into Middle Earth history, revealing Sauron's complex past.

Sauron takes new forms in season two, working towards the creation of the Rings of Power and pushing towards the One Ring.

Viewers experience a mix of praise and criticism for the new season, with social media reactions being split between enjoyment and disdain.

After two years off of screens, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returned to Amazon Prime this past Thursday with a three-episode premiere. The three episodes we got picked up from the captivating finale of the first season , and offered another exciting look into the history of Middle Earth.

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Rings of Power season two.

The first three episodes of season two offered a dive back into Middle Earth, and a front row seat for many moments fans of the Lord of the Rings will be eager to see play out on-screen. But beyond the cool moments, The Rings of Power has quite a bit more to offer in its sophomore outing.

Taking a walk in Sauron’s shoes

An interesting framing for the show’s return

The first season of The Rings of Power left viewers with the bombshell that Halbrand had been Sauron the entire time. Seeing Sauron in the flesh is already a novel concept for fans of the Lord of the Rings movies, but having him be a character you had been following throughout the entire season added an extra layer to the villain.

Season two looks to continue that layering right off the bat by opening back up with Sauron at the start of the second age, with the “power not of the flesh, but over flesh” idea brought up far in the past. This peek into Sauron’s past showed how he came to be Halbrand, as well as elaborating on what exactly his plan is in the meantime.

The full opening shows exactly how Halbrand ended up where Galadriel met him in the first season, and we also got an interesting look into the clever usage of Sauron’s half-truths. An evil character that doesn’t technically lie can be a played out trope, but this presentation of Sauron in The Rings of Power going along with people seeing Sauron as they wish to see him ties the whole thing together.

Aside from Halbrand, season two sees Sauron take a new form as Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. Sauron assumes this form to manipulate Celebrimbor into eventually crafting more rings, and ultimately, the One Ring. However, within the episodes that are out, we’ve only so far seen Annatar begin to push towards the making of the seven Rings of Power for the dwarven lords.

The exact circumstances that bring the creation of the dwarven Rings of Power to fruition had been plotted throughout season one, with Elrond’s quest for mithril showing where exactly problems are beginning to arise for the dwarves, in much the same way that the elves’ issues pushed them towards forging the three elven Rings of Power in the first season.

The show still looks good and sounds good, and although there are a lot of creative liberties being taken with Tolkien’s source material, as long as it remains in service of a cohesive on-screen narrative, I don’t think that’s a problem at all.

Throughout the first three episodes, troubles are shown to be affecting the lords and common dwarves of Khazad-dûm. One of the primary issues shown is the dwarves’ gardens wilting due to a lack of sunlight. Whether this precisely tied to the Balrog that was released in the first season is up to speculation, but this storyline tying back in neatly in the second season shows a lot of promise for how exactly the show will present the forging of the rest of the Rings.

Aside from Sauron, there’s a lot of intrigue built within the first three episodes towards the identity of the Stranger, as well as introducing a Dark Wizard. Although the Stranger is still currently nameless, a lot of emphasis has been placed on the importance of names by him. This is a nice thematic element to keep at during the slow reveal of the Stranger being Gandalf… probably.

One other notable element picked up in season two is, of course, Isildur not being dead. Isildur had a fake out death in the first season, but given his importance to the wider story being presented in The Rings of Power, there’s just no way to believe he actually could’ve been dead. He’s brought back into the story by being found in the holds of a giant spider. After his escape, Isildur ends up tying into Arondir and Theo’s story. Near the end of the third episode, we saw the trio get attacked by something, but we aren’t quite sure what just yet.

While there was a lot to unpack from the first three episodes, they without a doubt left me wanting more. The show still looks good and sounds good, and although there are a lot of creative liberties being taken with Tolkien’s source material, as long as it remains in service of a cohesive on-screen narrative, I don’t think that’s a problem at all.

The return of the split opinions

Season two still met with mixed reception

Reactions to the new season on social media were just as mixed as last time around, with many people enjoying the show and others decrying it as the worst Tolkien adaptation of all time. One point of contention the show has brought to social media for some is the portrayal of the orcs in season two as more than just plainly evil creatures. Others have pushed back that this is entirely in-line with the text and themes of Tolkien’s works.

Outside of arguments about the show’s validity, there’s been praise heaped onto the show for the more focused episodes this season that focus more on the creeping nature of evil within Middle Earth.

Whether you see the show as a great creative expansion and celebration of Tolkien’s work, or as a disgrace to the Lord of the Rings, you can undoubtedly find folks on social media that agree with your exact opinion. Whether the show will finally pull one crowd to the other side remains to be seen.