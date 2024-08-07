Key Takeaways RingConn is the most affordable smart ring available at $279 with no subscription required.

Despite the fact that smart rings lack displays and many of the features found on smartwatches, most demand prices similar to wrist-based wearables. They do, after all, have a lot of advanced technology to pack into an incredibly tiny package. But, those steep prices can be a barrier to entry for many.

Oura has dominated the smart ring market for some time, though it is also the most expensive option in terms of purchase price. It also requires a subscription to fully take advantage of all its features. Other smart rings have popped up in recent years, though, adding competition to the field and providing more choices for those looking for a fitness watch alternative.

RingConn is one such alternative. At the time of writing, it is the most affordable smart ring available. Adding to the low purchase price is the lack of any sort of subscription, meaning you won't continue to pay after purchasing the ring. But can such a budget smart ring compete with the likes of Oura, Ultrahuman, and now Samsung? After using the RingConn ring for a few weeks, I have mixed feelings.

Price, availability, and specs

The RingConn ring is only available through the RingConn website for $279.

RingConn Smart Ring Brand RingConn Heart rate monitor Yes Notification support No Battery life 7 days Sensors PPG sensors, body temperature sensors, three-axis accelerometer Water Resistance IP68 Ring sizing 6-14 Color Silver, black, gold Mobile Payments No Workout detection No Exercise modes Outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking Expand

What I liked about the RingConn Smart Ring

A unique squircle design

When I first saw the RingConn ring, I was admittedly perplexed by the squared-off design. It's a ring, after all, and rings are typically round. But as soon as I put it on my finger, I realized the method behind the madness.

Smart rings aren't known for being all that slim (except for the Ultrahuman Air), and that bulk can rub against the finger next to the one you're wearing it on. Having the ring bump into another finger can be uncomfortable over time or even get in the way. The RingConn's square design allows the sides of the rings to be thinner than the top and bottom, resulting in a less noticeable feel against the next finger. It's really quite clever and allows the company to create a comfortable wearing experience while maintaining room for sensors and the battery.

Speaking of battery, the RingConn smart ring's battery life is quite good. RingConn promises seven days from the 22mAh battery, and I got between six and seven, depending on whether I tracked any activities. When the charge got low, I was able to pop the ring in the charging case, which uses a 500mAh battery for 18 recharges. RingConn was the only company offering a charging case until Samsung dropped its Galaxy Ring. It admittedly hasn't added much convenience for me, as it's bulkier to bring on trips than a cord and small charger, but some may appreciate the ability to charge on the go without an outlet.

As a smart ring, there's naturally no screen, so you'll need to pair it to the RingConn app to actually see your data. Luckily, the pairing process was easy and fast. The app is also very minimalistic and simple to navigate. It lays out your information in easily digestible chunks without any extra stuff cluttering up the platform. The app provides a view into your heart rate, sleep, stress, steps, SpO2, HRV, and period forecasts. As an added bonus, nothing in the app is behind a subscription paywall.

What I didn't like about the RingConn Smart Ring

Low price equals basic features

Unfortunately, the low price of the RingConn Smart Ring does result in some compromises. While the app's simplicity is easy to use, the insights provided are very basic. There are no useful or actionable tips other than some broad, generic suggestions. For example, the Wellness Balance tool, which is a beta feature, typically just tells me to "continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle to achieve a better condition."

You can check trends of the various things the ring measures, such as sleep, stress, activity, and vital signs, but the app doesn't provide any additional information other than a graph of your numbers. As a result, it's definitely not the best smart ring for anyone looking for specific guidance to improve their health or fitness.

Fitness is another weak area for the RingConn ring. It doesn't automatically detect workouts, which means you have to open the app and start a tracking session if you want to record a workout. Worse, though, is that the manual tracking abilities are quite disappointing. The only options to choose from are outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, or outdoor walking. That's it. The fact that there's not an indoor cycling tracking mode is a bit mind-boggling since there is an indoor running option.

Finally, the data from the RingConn just doesn't seem all that accurate compared to my other devices. For steps, most days, the ring was about 100 steps over or under what my Garmin epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire measured, though there were quite a few days it was well more than 1,000 steps less.

My heart rate measurements were also typically slightly off, though not as egregious as the steps. Generally speaking, they differed by about five to 10 bpm compared to my Garmin watch and Garmin HRM-Fit chest strap. The errors did increase a bit more during exercise, and I also noticed it just wasn't measuring quite a bit during walks, which was odd. Since many health tools are based on heart rate, having inaccurate data there will have a cascading effect on sleep insights, HRV, stress levels, and more.

Should you buy the RingConn Smart Ring?

If you are looking for a more affordable entry point to the smart ring world, the RingConn is a good choice. Its unique design makes for a more comfortable fit, and it offers excellent battery life, so you can wear the ring more without pausing for a charge. The app is clean and easy to use with no subscription paywall, which is a big benefit over the likes of Oura.

Unfortunately, though, the RingConn Smart Ring has some significant issues that make it hard to recommend to anyone serious about using it for health and fitness. The data inaccuracies and lack of helpful tips or tools make it a lackluster tool for monitoring health beyond broad trends. The extremely basic and limited fitness tracking features also make this a poor choice for anyone trying to be more active or for athletes. RingConn has released a second-generation ring, though, which could solve some of these problems, so I'm not counting RingConn out yet.