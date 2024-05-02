Finding the best options to keep your home safe and secure can start in many places. Maybe you just want to put in a nice fence to keep your pets in the yard. You might also want a full view of what's going on in your backyard, so you install one of the best outdoor security cameras. Maybe you're worried about your front door and want the best smart lock so that you always know when your home is sealed up.

It has become a staple security feature and something that brings that comfort every day

Regardless of which safety measure you want to take, you want to feel peace of mind. Having a smart security camera that can work indoors and outdoors will give you the versatility that you're aiming for. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a possible solution to this problem, as it can be utilized both inside and outside your house.

I first got the Stick Up Cam when I was moving into my house and wanted to keep an eye on it while I wasn't there. But I realized how useful and versatile the camera is and have continued using it. It has become a staple security feature and something that brings that comfort every day. Here's more about why I'm a huge fan of this camera.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a battery-powered security camera that can be placed indoors or outdoors, depending on its needs. You can utilize one or sync up many to keep all areas of your house secure. With motion sensor detection and two-way audio, there's a lot to like about this. Pros Long-lasting battery life

Easy installation

Works indoors or outdoors Cons Can't invert image when hung upside down

May require additional devices to power it outdoors $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

This is an incredibly affordable smart security camera

The Ring Stick Up Cam won't set you back a ton, which is helpful considering you may want to buy multiple. It retails for $100, and you can find it at Amazon, as the retailer is Ring's parent company. It's also available at big retailers like Best Buy. It only measures 3.82 x 2.36 x 2.36 inches, so it's compact and can be placed anywhere.

It's also simple to move as it weighs just over six ounces. I have two of these in my home. One is on the landing of the main staircase, and it shoots at the front hallway and door. The other is on the chair rail in the dining room, giving me an idea of when people are coming in and out of the kitchen. Both of them fit conveniently in their locations.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Brand Ring Resolution 1080p HD Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4 GHz App Compatibility Ring app compatibility Night Vision Yes Power Source Battery Operating limits -5°F to 122°F Field of view 130° diagonal, 110° horizontal, 57° vertical Audio Two-Way Talk with noise cancellation Weather resistance Yes Motion detection Yes Dimensions 2.36 x 2.36 x 3.82 inches Weight 6.2 ounces IP rating IPX-5

Design, size, and materials

Sleek and minimalist

As you can see here, it fits easily in one hand and the fact that it weighs almost nothing makes it easy to place. The bottom stand that comes attached is easy to adjust, so you can find the right angle that you're looking for. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is battery-powered with a long-lasting battery. On average, I get at least a month to two months on a single charge. The more you use it, the more the battery will drain.

Since people are passing in front of mine all the time, it frequently registers activity. Removing the battery is very simple, and it comes with a charging cable. This also means that there are no wires that you need to worry about when you're deciding where to place them, so finding an outlet isn't necessary.

The camera lens is near the top of the front of the Ring. You can position it accordingly to shoot what you want. It offers a 130-degree field of view, which provides plenty of range inside or outside your home. You are able to mount the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery either inside or outside your house. But you have to buy a separate mount in order to do so.

Plus, if you hang it upside down, you are unable to flip the video on the Ring app.

The build of the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is durable and offers an IPX-5 rating for waterproofing. That means it can handle some water splashing. But it may not be able to withstand constant downpours. That's something to keep in mind when you're deciding where to install it outdoors.

Software and features

Similar to Ring video doorbells

Just like Ring video doorbells, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery connects to your Wi-Fi and has features that are incredibly useful at all hours of the day. It offers motion detection and will send push notifications to your phone, tablet, and Echo devices. You probably have heard the loud chime of a Ring doorbell notification hitting someone's device. The same chime will play when your Stick Up Cam registers activity.

There is night vision that automatically kicks on when the lighting dims, which allows you to see motion and people in the dark. You're able to watch back video clips through the Ring app or see a live view of the camera from your Amazon Echo device like an Amazon Echo Show. A Ring Protect Plan subscription is required if you want to watch video back; up to 180 days in your history.

Another feature that is also included in the Ring video doorbell is two-way audio capability. This allows you to talk with someone through the Ring app and have the audio come through the camera. It's a great way to warn potential intruders or just talk to someone who is at the house while you aren't.

Video and sound quality

Can't argue against it

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery shoots in 1080p, which is solid for streaming or watching back videos. Because of its price point, it's hard to argue against the resolution. The sound quality is also good and there is built-in noise-cancellation technology, so if you're speaking and the camera is picking you up, it will block out external noise to help deliver clear audio. While this doesn't always work quite as well as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, it is consistent and useful.

Competition falls short

Hard to match the dual option for the price

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery can be placed indoors or outdoors, giving it a versatility that many other cameras don't have. You can opt for the Google Next Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) which also works well both inside and outside your home. It gives you the same field of view as the Ring Stick Up Cam and can be used with Google and Echo smart devices. It does cost $80 more than the Ring Stick Up Cam, but it comes with a mount that is easy to install anywhere you put it.

Verdict: Should you buy the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery?

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is an easy-to-use security camera that can be placed inside or outside your home. It only costs $100, so you can potentially get a few of them if you want to cover multiple areas of your home. It provides 1080p video resolution and offers playback in the Ring app and live feeds when connected to Amazon Echo devices. While you do need a subscription to unlock the most out of your camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam is worth the purchase as you get features like night vision and two-way talk that make it an all-around solid security camera.