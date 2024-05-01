Key Takeaways Ring launches new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam with motorized base for 360-degree views.

Features include 1080p video, Two-Way Talk, night vision, and real-time motion notifications.

New camera available for pre-order in Black and White for $79.99, new colors coming soon.

Anyone who has ever used a Ring security camera knows the quality that comes with the brand. From video doorbells to indoor and outdoor cameras, Ring has become synonymous with smart home devices that are user-friendly and consistently versatile.

Today, the company announced its most versatile indoor camera yet, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam. The new camera will allow users to see the entirety of the surrounding room, all while controlling the camera from the Ring app on their phone or tablet.

What to expect from the Pan-Tilt Cam

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam comes with a motorized base that can be controlled from the Ring app. This allows users to pan 360 degrees around the room and see everything in sight. There are arrows pointing up, down, right, and left in the app, giving users simple instructions on how to control the camera. When using the vertical tilt, you're able to move the camera 169-degrees, covering a lot up and down.

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam shoots in 1080p, just like other Ring cameras, so it will provide the same video feed most expect. This is the kind of security camera that makes a lot of sense for pet owners, as they are able to keep an eye on them from wherever they are.

Ring is unveiling new colors for the inaugural Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam. In addition to Black and White, three new colors are being added to the lineup. Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight will be available in both the Pan-Tilt and Indoor Cam (2nd Gen).

The Ring Pan-Tilt Cam offers many of the features that previous versions of Ring cameras have offered. It comes with Two-Way Talk functionality, the ability to look at a live view, night vision, and real-time motion notifications. This will send notifications to your smart devices any time it registers activity. The microphone and speaker are built into the camera, allowing you to communicate with whoever is in front of the camera from your phone using the Ring app.

You'll get to enjoy Live View Picture-in-Picture, which will give you the live video feed in a pop-up box while allowing you to move away from the Ring app. The camera can be mounted on a wall and is wired, so it must be plugged into an outlet.

The Black and White versions of the Ring Pan-Tilt Cam are available for pre-order now from Amazon and Ring for $80. The cameras will start shipping to customers on May 30, 2024. The Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight versions of the Pan-Tilt Cam and Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) will be available soon.