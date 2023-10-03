The upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event is just a few days away, but we're already seeing some impressive discounts for the Ring lineup. In fact, these are some of the best prices we've ever seen for both video doorbells and security cameras, so now's the perfect time to get these added to your cart and installed in your home.

The Ring Video doorbells are fantastic addition to any home, even if you don't have other smart devices around, simply because they let you know when someone's at the door and allow you to communicate with them. This can be invaluable when you have deliveries coming in or friends visiting you, as well as when you're not at home and want to be able to keep an eye on your front door.

The Ring cameras are equally useful to have because they allow you to keep an eye on your home's surroundings at all times. If you choose the outdoors version, you can even get it with a floodlight so it lights up anytime it detects movement, which is pretty handy.

While these discounts are landing before Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to access any of them at this time. This may very well change once the event kicks off on October 10th, but we cannot be certain of this.

Keep an eye on your home with these Ring discounts

Ring / Pocket-Lint Ring Video Doorbell Pro $100 $170 Save $70 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is on sale ahead of the much-awaited Fall Prime Day. Offering up a myriad of upgraded features, this 1080p HD wired video doorbell is a must-have for homeowners who value their privacy and security. With advanced motion detection and customizable privacy settings, you can choose who and when to allow access to your home. Additionally, the built-in Alexa Greetings allows for quick replies when you're unavailable, while the dual-band wifi provides a more reliable connection. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is down to its best price right now, allowing you to save $70 on your order. $100 at Amazon

Ring / Pocket-Lint Ring Video Doorbell Wired $35 $65 Save $30 The highly-rated Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale ahead of the fall Prime Day for its best price yet, offering customers a fantastic opportunity to improve their home's security. The doorbell boasts features such as advanced motion detection, night vision, and customizable privacy settings, ensuring users never miss a detail, day or night. What's more, the hardwire setup, enabled through existing wiring and the included tool kit, means that it can function effectively around the clock. With its real-time notifications sent straight to your phone, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired offers peace of mind, and when paired with Alexa, customers can keep a close eye on their home from anywhere. $35 at Amazon

Ring / Pocket-lint Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $120 $200 Save $80 Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, the ultimate home security tool, is now on sale ahead of the fall Prime Day for its best price yet. This high-definition security camera is equipped with motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB security siren, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones to provide unmatched security to its users. With its motion-activated notifications, users can easily check in on their homes anytime and from anywhere, thanks to the Live View feature on the Ring app. The camera's Color Night Vision and two LED floodlights are perfect for capturing images in dark or blind spots, allowing you to stay vigilant even in the darkest of nights. With its easy hardwiring setup and wifi connectivity, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is always ready to provide around-the-clock protection and peace of mind. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Ring / Pocket-Lint Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Plug-In $120 $170 Save $50 The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus has never been a better value than it is ahead of this year's fall Prime Day. This advanced security camera boasts a wide-angle, 1080p HD video with color night vision and customizable motion zones, so you can focus on what matters most. With two motion-activated LED spotlights and a built-in security siren, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is sure to deter any intruders in their tracks. Plus, with the option to plug it into a standard outlet for nonstop power and the ability to speak to visitors through the Two-Way Talk system, it truly offers unparalleled peace of mind. $120 at Amazon

Ring / pocket-lint Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is now available for its best price yet ahead of the second Prime Day event of the year. This powerful indoor camera helps you keep an eye on your home day or night, with 1080p HD video, Live View, and Color Night Vision. It also features Advanced Pre-Roll to record a few extra seconds before every motion event, giving you a more complete picture of what happened. The manual Privacy Cover allows you to turn off the camera and mic when you need privacy, while real-time alerts notify you of any movement detection. $30 at Amazon