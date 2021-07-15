Ring has introduced numerous versions of its popular, battery-powered Video Doorbell over the years, with the latest being the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2023 edition).

But, rather than replace each generation, the Amazon-owned brand tends to keep previous models in stock at a lower price point. That gives you choice depending on your budget. You might have to go without a feature here or there, but it can be kinder on the pocket.

So here's our guide to the currently available Ring Video Doorbells and what differences you should expect for your outlay.

Amazon also continues to offer the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with similar 1080p video capture capabilities to the Doorbell 4 and a slightly reduced price. It's not a huge step-up from the cheaper 2nd Gen model but you might want to consider it too.

Specs, availability and pricing

The battery-operated Ring family each feature generational upgrades and are therefore priced accordingly. All are currently available from Ring directly, many resellers and, of course, Amazon as it owns the brand.

We suspect the Ring Video Doorbell 3 might be phased out first, considering it isn't much cheaper than the 4, but the jump up in features is quite pronounced.

The 2nd Gen model has been around since 2020 but is still kept in the line-up as the entry-level version. To that end, it is the most affordable at $99.99 / £99.99 and is a great starter device.

The aforementioned Ring Video Doorbell 3 comes in at $149.99 / £129.99, while the much-improved Ring Video Doorbell 4 will set you back $159.99 / £139.99. The most-recent addition to the range is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, which replaced the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in 2023. It sits at the top in specs and abilities, and so costs $179.99 / £159.99.



Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus Ring Video Doorbell 4 Ring Video Doorbell 3 Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) Video resolution 1536p 1080p 1080p 1080p Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz 2.4GHz & 5GHz 2.4Ghz & 5GHz 2.4GHz Battery Rechargeable, removable Rechargeable, removable Rechargeable, removable Rechargeable, built-in Field of view 150-degrees horizontal, 150-degrees vertical 160-degrees horizontal, 84-degrees vertical 160-degrees horizontal, 84-degrees vertical 155-degrees horizontal, 90-degrees vertical Measurements 128 x 62 x 28mm 128 x 62 x 28mm 128 x 62 x 28mm 127 x 62 x 28mm Live View Yes Yes Yes Yes Two-way Talk Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced Motion Detection Yes Yes Yes Yes Night Vision Yes, colour Yes Yes Yes

Design

As you can see from the images dotted around this page, the battery-based Ring Doorbells look very similar to each other. There are very minor changes if you look particularly closely, such as an extra hole under the lens on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus.

They are each almost identical in size too, allowing you to upgrade from one to another without necessarily needing to replace the wall mount.

Perhaps the biggest change is between the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and the others, as it comes with a fixed rechargeable battery rather than removable one. That means you have to take the entire doorbell down to charge it (via a micro-USB cable). You plug the cable into its rear.

The others share the same removable battery type, which can be removed from the doorbell itself and charged indoors. We find that a second, spare battery helps as you can just swap them over, recharging each ready for next time.

All the doorbells are waterproof, and are available in satin nickel and venetian bronze colours. You can order a second faceplate for free with some of them.

Each Ring Video Doorbell can be hard-wired as well as used with the included battery.

Features

There are several generational changes between the different Ring models when it comes to their features. All of them perform the same basic functions - you can see video of visitors on your mobile devices, so you can answer the door even when you are not at home. You can also look at live video from your Ring device whenever you like. And, if you link one to an optional Ring Chime, it will work just like a conventional doorbell.

There is also a Ring Protect subscription you can pay additional for to record clips to the cloud and download to your phone. Other functions are also available as part of membership, including the use of AI to detect only people, so you will not be alerted as much when animals or cars go past the camera, for example.

Where the Doorbells differ is in some of the tech. For example, the latest device to have been released - the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus - uses a different lens to give a larger field of view. It has a head-to-toe FOV (150-degrees by 150-degrees) to allow you to see the entirety of your visitors. The others have a slightly wider FOV but cut off the top and bottom in comparison.

The newer device also features full colour night vision, for a better view when the motion detectors have been activated. The other three each feature black and white night vision.

You will find that sensors can be more sensitive the higher up the scale you go. However, only the Ring Video Doorbell 4 features pre-roll support, which captures a few seconds before the full video starts to record, so you can see what led to an action. This is in full-colour (it was in black and white on the discontinued Doorbell 3 Plus).

Conclusion

Each of the Ring Video Doorbells has its own merits, especially as they sit at different price points. However, two stand out the most.

The latest Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is the most advanced, we feel, and its great field of view is compelling - you can not only see your visitors in full, but packages they might leave at your doorstep.

If that's not your primary concern though, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is an excellent device that offers pretty much everything else. It has the added benefit of colour pre-roll footage and strong, stable Wi-Fi support. It improves on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 in just about every way, yet doesn't cost a whole lot more.

Then there's the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), which is an attractive option at $99.99 / £99.99. However, having to take it down each time just to recharge it might irk. You'd probably be better to save up a little more if you don't have an existing hardwired connection.

Either way, we recommend you also put aside a little each month for a Ring Protect plan to get the most from your new device.