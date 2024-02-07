Key Takeaways Ring has introduced the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, a wireless video doorbell with advanced features and easy installation.

The doorbell offers high-quality video capabilities, Low-Light Sight for clear images in the dark, and features like Bird's Eye Zones for easy motion alert setup.

According to Amazon, the battery-powered option caters to the 78% of Ring customers who prefer wireless doorbells, providing more upgrade opportunities without dealing with wires.

The world of the video doorbell is one that was arguably first created by Ring, a company Amazon has owned since 2018. Ring video doorbells have since become just one part of a larger doorbell market that includes some big names alongside some smaller ones. But the main features remain the same. Video doorbells give people a way to see who is at their door whether they're at home or not and let them act on that information. Ring still makes some of the best video doorbells around and now the company is out with a new model designed to bring its most advanced feature set to those who don't want to run wires to their new bit of smart home tech.

Related Best video doorbells: Rating and ranking the top smart doorbell cameras we've tested Our guide to the best video doorbells to buy, based on features, video quality, cost and more. Which one is right for you?

The new model, dubbed the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, is similar to the already popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 in its list of features but with the added bonus and ease of installation that being battery-powered brings. And all of that means that there is plenty to make this a video doorbell that should probably be towards the top of most smart home shopping lists.

Pro-level features in a pro-level doorbell

The list of features that the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro has to offer definitely makes it a doorbell worth paying attention to and that all starts with its 1,636p HD+ video capabilities that should ensure that buyers can look forward to strong performance whether watching a live-feed or older recordings. The doorbell comes with a feature called Low-Light Sight which ensures that all the camera needs is streetlighting in order to capture what's going on outside your door. Dynamic image processing and high-efficiency compression also promise life-like colors and sharp images even during nighttime.

Beyond the battery, configuring the new video doorbell should be a breeze thanks to features like Ring's Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View. Both features are designed to make it easier than ever for people to set up motion alerts by giving them a top-down view of the area beyond their door. The aerial view means that it's easier than ever to set up specific areas for which the user wants to receive alerts, hopefully preventing the unwanted notifications that older Ring video doorbells may have struggled with.

Ring says that 78% of its customers use battery-powered doorbells so it's easy to see why the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro exists. By giving battery fans a chance to choose a pro-level doorbell Ring just opened the door to more upgrade opportunities. As for customers, they now have the chance to get a better camera with more advanced features without having to deal with wires and whatnot.

In terms of availability, the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro will go on sale on March 6. It's available starting today for $230.