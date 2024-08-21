Key Takeaways The newest Ring Battery Doorbell offers top features at a fraction of the cost for a simpler installation process.

With HD video and color night vision, this newer version provides a 66% taller view of the camera's surroundings.

Two-Way Talk, customizable motion zones, and Live View make this Ring product a worthy upgrade option.

Smart home innovations can be difficult to keep up with. There are new products on the market constantly and other ones that get new upgrades, so when it comes to protecting the exterior of your home, you have a myriad of options. Video doorbells , outdoor lights , and full security systems are all good choices. Luckily, Ring offers options for all of them -- the newest of which offering a big change from previous versions.

Today, Ring announced the latest Ring Battery Doorbell, a new generation of the Ring Video Doorbell -- 2nd Gen. It offers some of the most respected features of more premium versions of Ring doorbells in a more cost-effective option. Plus, it makes the setup easier with a simpler installation process.

For anyone considering an upgrade of their video doorbell and trying to figure out what features might be of interest to them, the Ring Battery Doorbell introduces features that are sure to intrigue. Here is more on the latest Ring product, which can be added to almost any home and make it safer.

Ring Battery Doorbell The Ring Battery Doorbell brings a longer view with Head-to-Toe view, which had previously only been available in the Battery Doorbell Plus and Pro versions. This is an upgrade with a simplified installation process.

The new Ring Battery Doorbell

This offers more features for a great price

Amazon

The new Ring Battery Doorbell is a newer version of previous Ring doorbells, but it packs features that were only available for higher priced iterations. The Battery Doorbell offers both HD and Head-to-Toe video, upgrading the view by 66% in terms of height. It allows anyone who is using the Ring app or viewing the Ring doorbell on their Amazon devices to see a taller view than the Ring Video Doorbell -- 2nd Gen. It helps with extra features like Package Alerts, because if the mail carrier or a delivery person is dropping off a package, you'll be able to see not only their entire body, but also the package when they put it down.

The field of view is 150 degrees by 150 degrees, a boost compared to previous versions from Ring. Not only does it shoot in HD video, but it also features color night vision, giving plenty of views at all times. It allows you to see exactly what's going on, day or night. The latest design also provides an upgraded installation process, which makes it so much simpler to put up near the front, side, or rear door in your home.

Previously, Ring Video Doorbells took extra steps to install. Meanwhile, this one has a push-pin mount design and can be removed and replaced easily. So, you can use the included push pin tool to open up the cover to charge the battery. There won't be a struggle to take it off the exterior wall to charge it up.

More on the Ring Battery Doorbell

Still has the same great features

Amazon

The Ring Battery Doorbell offers many of the facets that people know and love about Ring products. It's controllable from the Ring app and works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa devices. There are customizable motion zones and a Live View, so you can see what the doorbell is seeing at any time. With a Ring Protect subscription, Rich Notifications can be set up and sent, providing a photo preview before a video is even viewable.

The Two-Way Talk feature is also available, which lets people on both ends of the doorbell communicate with one another. The new Ring Battery Doorbell will retail for $100 and begin shipping to customers on September 4, 2024.