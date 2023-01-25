Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is no longer part of the Adult Swim team while the games studio he co-founded has also confirmed his resignation amid ongoing domestic battery accusations.

It isn't immediately clear what kind of agreement there was between Roiland and Adult Swim, with the Rick and Morty Twitter account simply saying that "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland." The tweeted statement went on to say that Rick and Morty would continue, with the crew hard at work on the show's seventh season.

The Verge notes that just two hours later, Roiland was no longer working for High On Life developer Sqaunch Games. Another tweeted statement said that "on January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland's resignation." It isn't clear why it took nine days to confirm the move, however.

Squanch Games' statement goes on to say that "the passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life."

The Roiland situation continues to evolve but it stems from a criminal complaint first filed in May 2020. It's alleged that Roiland “did wilfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury” and “unlawfully violate the personal liberty of” his partner of the time. Roiland pleaded not guilty.

Since the complaint became public more people have come forward with their own stories of his behaviour.

Roiland is next in court in April, but the two companies he has now left in his wake still have work to do. Rick and Morty's seventh season is coming up, while High On Life continues to prove popular as part of a day-one Xbox Game Pass launch.