In today’s streaming landscape, consumers are spoiled for choice with dozens of options available. Plenty of these come with a hefty price tag and streaming giants regularly announce price hikes. However, Tubi offers a viable alternative, perfect for folks looking to save a few dollars each month. It’s an advertising video on demand (AVOD) or free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service , which means it comes at the low, low price of $0.

Tubi allows you to watch a vast library of movies and TV shows without any fee from the consumer. Instead, you’ll get commercials, similar to what can be expected from old-school cable programming. There aren't pre-programmed commercial breaks like some FAST providers, but the important question to ask is whether you can rewind, fast-forward, or pause programs while watching on Tubi. In a word, yes.

That’s why we’ve got all the details for you here. Let’s take a look.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

What Tubi offers

A vast library of TV shows, movies, and live channels

Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming television service, which means it makes its money off of advertising, instead of from subscription fees. It features more than 200,000 movies and TV shows, and over 200 channels, including favorites like Bad Boys II, Scooby-Doo, and Cabin in the Woods, among others.

All of that is amazing, but if you can’t adjust the timestamp in the program you’re watching, it can get aggravating fast. Thankfully, Tubi allows you to rewind, fast-forward, or pause programs while you’re watching.

How to fast-forward, pause, and rewind programs on Tubi

Just tap the screen or hit the button

Fast-forwarding or rewinding programs with ad-breaks can be a hassle on some streamers. There are streaming providers that won't let you fast-forward past an ad break, or automatically trigger one when you try to move too far ahead. Thankfully, this isn't a problem with Tubi. You have two basic options when fast-forwarding or rewinding your shows.

If you're watching on the computer, the fast-forward or rewind buttons are located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. They give you the option to fast-forward or rewind in 30-second increments. For users watching on phones or tablets, simply tap the screen and the icons will appear in the middle. You'll be able to fast-forward or rewind in 10-second increments.

However, this can be frustrating if you're trying to get to a specific part of a movie or show. For that, you'll want to use the slider bar at the bottom of the screen. Hover over the bottom of the screen, or tap the screen until you see the progress bar appear, and then select the part of the movie you want to jump to. You'll see a timestamp at the bottom that tells you how far into the full runtime you're jumping, along with a small preview tile that will display an image of what's happening in the program at that time.

If you need to pause your program for any reason, it's easy to do.

If you need to pause your program for any reason, it's easy to do. All that's required is to select the pause button from the menu at the bottom left side of the screen, or tap the screen and then select the pause button. When you pause a program you'll be able to see the progress bar, and the current time watched. Once you're ready to resume watching, just select the play button from the menu, and your show will start playing again. You can even pause commercials when they air if you need to grab something from the other room, or want to look up an advertisement.

Tubi delivers tons of movies and TV shows without a hefty price-tag to access them. It's also easy to pause, fast-forward, and rewind any program using the options at the bottom left of your screen. This means that you can enjoy your shows without worrying if you need to pause, fast-forward, or rewind.