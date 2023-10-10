Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $28 $45 Save $17 This Revlon hot brush leaves my hair looking both sleek and voluminous, and in my opinion, it's better than the viral Dyson AirWrap on nearly all fronts as it's quicker, more powerful, and easier to use. At only $28, I can promise you'll get your money's worth. $28 at Amazon

Between my fall Friends re-watch and the AI 90s yearbook trend, I'm now more than ever trying to achieve that iconic 90s blowout look. However, with naturally curly hair, I hover over the thin line between volume and pure frizz. After using the Dyson AirWrap and (sorry to Dyson loyalists) being ultimately a bit disappointed, especially given the price, I decided to give the Revlon dupe a try and actually snagged it for $28 during July's Prime Day event. After three months, I'm still just as obsessed.

Why should you buy the Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hot-Air Brush this Prime Day?

Having stubborn and naturally curly/ frizzy hair, I usually dread styling it as it becomes a time-sucking event and even a bit of an arm workout. Investing in the Revlon One-Step styler and hot air brush - at the grand price of $28 - has cut my dry time in half, and with a lightweight build, I don't feel like my arm is about to fall off by the end of my getting ready routine. Ultimately, it offers an easy styling experience.

Thanks to the powerful and hot air in combination with the well-rounded, full brush, I'm able to go from damp hair to dry, relatively straight, and a Rachel Green-esque blowout in about 10 minutes. With all that power, however, the brush does get pretty hot - especially if you have thick hair that takes a while to dry. With that in mind, I'd also invest in a good heat-protectant (which I also purchased last Prime Day).

I also like that opposed to the Dyson AirWrap, the 2.8-inch brush barrel provides a solid surface area to work on larger sections on my hair at once. Living in New York City and having a bad habit of running behind, I very much value any extra minute saved. Despite its larger brush, the tool is still easy to pack away in your weekend bag - believe me I never travel without it now.

Additionally, with a high-quality ceramic handle, the volumizer is durable and made to last. While I've only had the Revlon for a few months, I bought it on my mom's recommendation, and she's had the brush for about three years. And according to her, it still works wonderfully.

For only $28, this tool is a steal, so get it this Prime Day so that your hair has that effortless 90s look for your holiday photos.