A PC gamer's keyboard is an essential component of their setup and one that we tend to be particularly picky about. Ask 10 gamers what they look for in a keyboard, and you'll get 10 different answers. The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro aims to cut through all that and deliver a keyboard that's one of the best gaming-dedicated keyboards on the market today.

I've had the chance to spend some time gaming and working with the Huntsman V3 Pro and came away extremely impressed with its performance under gaming conditions. This didn't exactly come as a surprise, as the Huntsman line of keyboards is used by several professional e-sports players.

Price, availability, and specs

The Huntsman V3 Pro is a top-of-the-line keyboard offered in three size variations. Buyers can select from the V3 Pro Mini, the V3 Pro TKL, and the full-size V3 Pro. These retail for $180, $220, and $250 respectively. The model I tested was the V3 Pro TKL, since TKL configurations are popular among the gaming crowd as they take up less space in your setup than a full-size keyboard, while maintaining most of the features and special keys as the full-size. This is an incredibly sturdy and well-built keyboard, and features an aluminum top plate that can sustain some serious wear and tear. The Huntsman V3 Pro lineup is available from Amazon, BestBuy, and directly from Razer.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Brand Razer Wireless No Backlight Yes Media Controls Yes Num Pad Optional Switch Type Mechanical Replaceable Keys Yes Wired operation USB-C Wrist rest Included USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz Key type Doubleshot PBT Keycaps Expand

The specs on the Huntsman V3 Pro are a veritable best-of in competitive mechanical keyboards. The Huntsman features Razer's gen-2 analog optical switches which provide pinpoint precise variable actuation points by measuring the amount of light that travels through the switch stem when pressing each key. The keys themselves are textured doubleshot PBT keycaps, ensuring your keys and lettering remain in good condition through millions of presses.

Onboard the keyboard you'll find media controls and a volume knob that can be pressed to mute your system sound. There are also a number of function keys that can be used to switch between profiles, all of which are customizable through Razer Synapse. The Huntsman V3 Pro connects to your PC via USB-C but does not feature a USB pass-through.

What I liked about the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Boundary pushing features

Let's get right to it. The most widely publicized and much-discussed feature within gaming circles on the Huntsman V3 Pro is Snap Tap. This feature lets me select two keys that can only ever be actuated one at a time. For example, if I select "A" and "D," two hugely important movement keys for side-to-side movement, or strafing, in games like Counter-Strike and Valorant, only one of those keys will register input at a time.

This means that as I rapidly switch between the two to achieve "counter-strafing," a competitive move in some FPS games, I never have to worry about one key still being slightly depressed and affecting the input of the other. The moment the Huntsman detects even 0.1 mm of input on one key, it deactivates the other, hugely increasing the chances of a successful counter-strafe.

All of this to say, Snap Tap has been a huge boost to my gameplay in games like Counter-Strike 2, and after dozens of hours with the feature enabled (including testing with it disabled), as well as other skilled players I know taking a turn on the keyboard, it's undoubtedly an advantage to anyone gaming on a Huntsman V3 Pro. This is a downright game changer and has proven a hot topic on gaming forums.

The Huntsman V3 Pro is also equipped with function keys that allow you to perform tasks like putting your PC to sleep, changing keyboard modes, activating "gaming mode," recording macros, and more with simple button combinations.

What I didn't like about the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Customization is a double-edged sword

The degree to which you can customize the actuation point of every single key, set macros, and even customize the depth at which a key resets to a fraction of a millimeter can be a bit overwhelming. This keyboard is not aimed at super casual or beginner gamers just looking to play simple RPGs or AAA titles.

...if you're a serious gamer who likes to play competitive FPS games or any games with complex keyboard mappings for abilities or movement, then the Huntsman V3 Pro will likely provide a significant jump in your in-game performance.

The Huntsman V3 Pro is intended for serious gaming in competitive scenarios where you get out what you put in. The more time you spend setting up custom profiles, actuation points, and macros, the more you'll see the value in the Huntsman V3 Pro, and the more its capabilities will show up in your gameplay. Consider your gaming style and applications because the juice has to be worth the squeeze.

Should you buy the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

If you're into competitive gaming, this is a great option

In short, if you're a serious gamer who likes to play competitive FPS games or any games with complex keyboard mappings for abilities or movement, then the Huntsman V3 Pro will likely provide a significant jump in your in-game performance. I've spent hours using this keyboard primarily for Counter-Strike 2, and I don't ever want to go back to another keyboard when playing CS2 again. This latest generation of the Huntsman showcases Razer's commitment to remaining on the cutting edge of gaming peripheral tech and is the fruit of their development process working hand in hand with pro gamers.

However, if you are not a seasoned player or don't play highly competitive games, then the price tag may not be worth it for you. After all, Razer advertises the Huntsman V3 Pro as "for the pro."