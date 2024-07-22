Key Takeaways Razer's Blade 18 features Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU, ultra-high build quality, and versatile inputs for work and play.

The laptop boasts a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and customizable RGB keyboard, perfect for gaming and productivity tasks.

The machine is repair-friendly and customizable, delivering powerhouse performance with no significant slowdown under intense use.

Razer is a name synonymous with PC gaming, and its Blade laptops have been making strong impressions in the gaming laptop space since the launch of the first Razer Blade in 2012. The Blade 18 is the latest and greatest gaming laptop that Razer has to offer, so I was excited to be able to test it out.

This latest edition of Razer's flagship gaming laptop promised to be a juggernaut of compute and graphical power, aimed at delivering the best mobile PC gaming experience imaginable, while also being the perfect workhorse for photo and video editors, animators, or just about anyone with a job that demands a lot of computing power under the hood.

Price, specs, availability

Razer's lineup of gaming laptops consists of 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch, and 18-inch models. This review focuses on the 18-inch Razer Blade, which the company calls the "Biggest. Baddest. Blade." The Blade 18 configuration options are somewhat convoluted but revolve around two main display choices. The first is a QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, which could be loosely described as a "2.5K" screen. The upgraded version features a UHD+ 200Hz 4K display boasting 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution, which Razer highlights as the "world's first 18-inch 4K 200Hz" display.

Depending on your choice, the available configurations for GeForce RTX graphics cards (4070, 4080, 4090), RAM (32GB or 64GB), and storage (up to 4TB). The black and Mercury color options further influence these selections. Notably, the 200Hz display is only available with the GeForce RTX 4090, and storage and RAM amounts differ between the black and Mercury models when the 200Hz display is selected. The Black model requires 4TB of storage and 64GB of RAM, while the Mercury model comes with 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. All configurations are powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX with a whopping 24 cores. All configurations run on Windows 11.

The Razer Blade 18 starts at $3,099 for the most basic configuration and goes up to $4,800 for the Black model with GeForce RTX 4090, 4TB of storage, and 64GB of RAM. The model I tested was the Mercury version, which came with an RTX 4090, 2TB of storage, and 32GB of RAM. The Razer Blade 18 is available from a number of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Razer.

Razer Blade 18 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 CPU 14th Gen Intel Core i9 GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40-Series RAM 32GB, 64GB Storage 1-4 Terabytes Battery 91.7 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery Display (Size, Resolution) 18-inch 2560 x 1600/18" 3840 x 2400 Camera Front Camera Speakers 2 tweeters, 4 subs Colors Black, Mercury Ports USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5, RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI, UHS-II SD Card Reader Dimensions 21.90 mm x 275.40 mm x 399.90 mm Weight 6.80 lbs Brand Razer Model Blade 18 Adaptor and Battery 280W/330W GaN Power Adapter Display type QHD+ 240Hz , QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED, UHD+ 200 Hz Expand

Design

Slim, sturdy, and versatile

Close

The Razer Blade 18 is true to its name with straight lines and sharp edges, as its physical appearance sets the tone for the precision and execution found in all facets of the device. The oversized glass trackpad is a sleek detail that makes for smooth operation. A unibody aluminum frame gives the Razer Blade 18 an incredibly sturdy feel and a smooth finish.

The build quality of this laptop is truly superb, and it has a heft to it that lets you know you don't need to handle it with gloves on. In fact, when speaking with the Razer team about the Blade 18, they encouraged me to try to flex the laptop to see that it wouldn’t give at all. While I declined any attempt to forcibly bend this precious piece of equipment, I can tell you with certainty that this is the most solidly built laptop I’ve ever used. The model I tested was Mercury-colored, which carried a stunning presence on my desk and paired beautifully with Razer’s ever-growing selection of white peripherals.

The built-in ports on the Razer Blade 18 are varied and versatile. While there were plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports for peripherals, the inclusion of a 2.5G Ethernet port, a full-size SD card reader, and a built-in HDMI port were thoughtful additions that rounded out a stunningly versatile design. Among the various ports on the Razer Blade 18 is a single Thunderbolt 5 port.

Though few use cases currently exist for the breakneck speeds supported by this standard, it's Razer’s belief that this port will serve to future-proof this high-performance gaming laptop and help extend its useful life substantially. As a user, I hope to see the full potential of Thunderbolt 5 in the near future, which is powerful enough to drive a string of multiple monitors from a single port, and offers an insane two-way data transfer bandwidth of 80 Gbps.

The 18-inch screen sports a unique aspect ratio of 16:10, offering more vertical space. This design lends itself not only to more immersive gaming, but to productivity tasks like coding, and photo or video editing.

RGB like there's no tomorrow

No gaming laptop would be complete without an RGB keyboard, and the one on the Razer Blade 18 is an absolute beauty. With individual key lighting, the Razer Blade 18 keyboard allows for almost unlimited customization through the Razer Chroma Studio, found within the Razer Synapse software.

Chroma Studio is packed with gorgeous presets, like a rainbow wave, color-shifting “Breath,” and area-of-effect presets like “Ripple.” The real power of Chroma Studio, however, is the ability to create intensely customized lighting profiles. For instance, I was able to create a custom profile that highlighted the keys I use most often within Adobe Lightroom. I also enjoyed creating profiles that lit the keys I most commonly used in my favorite games like Counter-Strike 2 and Destiny 2.

Repair friendly and customizable