For PC gamers, MSI is a household name. From internal components like motherboards and graphics cards to peripherals like mice and keyboards, the Taiwanese manufacturer is well-known by PC gaming enthusiasts globally. Among the plethora of peripherals with the MSI name, the Clutch GM51 lightweight wireless mouse represents a notable entry from the gaming peripheral stalwart.

Recommended MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless Mouse $85 $100 Save $15 The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless is a mouse for the hobbyist gamer. It's comfortable right-handed design, performance, and price, make the GM51 wireless a solid mid-range gaming mouse. Pros Great battery life

BT and Wi-Fi connectvity

Sturdy construction Cons Maximum polling rate of 1000 hz

A bit heavy for its name $85 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless is available at Amazon, most major online gaming retailers, and directly from MSI. The wireless mouse retails for $99.99, though it is currently on sale at most retailers for $84.99.

MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless Weight 85g Sensor Optical System Requirements Windows 10 and above Wireless? Yes Brand MSI Dimensions 122 x 65 x 45 mm Battery Up to 150 hours w/o RGB Color Options Black Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wired Programmable Buttons 6 Maximum DPI 26,000 Expand

The GM51 is MSI's lightest wireless gaming mouse, and currently, it's the only wireless mouse that supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connection via a USB dongle. It boasts a battery life of up to 150 hours with RGB lighting turned off, and features six programmable buttons. The main key switches on the mouse are powered by Omron, which are rated for 60 million clicks, and the mouse is capable of DPI as high as 6,400 natively or as high as 26,000 through MSI software. The Clutch GM51 can be charged either on the included magnetic stand, or via USB-C. Like a lot of popular gaming products, the Clutch GM51 features three zone RGB lighting on the left side and right side of the mouse, as well as in the MSI logo positioned at the top of the mouse. The GM51 lightweight wireless weighs in at 75g.

What I liked about the Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless

A very comfortable mouse

The Clutch GM51 is a really comfortable mouse. This stood out to me almost immediately, as I tend to use more ambidextrous mice with flatter profiles. While the versatility of such a design is sometimes welcome, I found myself appreciating the supportive slope for right-handed users built into the GM51. This helped my hand feel less tired after long gaming sessions or after a long workday behind the computer. Another aspect of the design I enjoyed is the grip that's lit up by RGB.

Through all the gaming mice I've owned, I've never used tape to improve the grip of the mouse. While I'd heard of this method, I just never felt the need. Now that I've used the GM51 extensively, I've come to like the rubber grid texture on the sides of the mouse. Usually, when I'm swiping rapidly and moving my mouse around a lot while gaming, I can feel my thumb and ring finger sliding around, but the side grips on the GM51 help it feel secure in my hand. All these factors make the Clutch GM51 an extremely comfortable mouse to use for long periods.

What I didn't like about the Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless

Despite its name, this mouse is still a bit heavy

Most gaming mice intended for more serious use tend to weigh between 50 and 60 grams, so at 75 grams, the Clutch GM51 is not as "lightweight" as its name would lead you to believe. Perhaps its weight comes from its battery, which provides outstanding battery life, or maybe it comes from all the RGB in the mouse. Either way, it is definitely a little bit heavier than you'd expect for a wireless mouse that puts the word "lightweight" in its name.

"If RGB, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and a grippy mouse are important to you, then you'll love the GM51."

In my experience, there were two sides to this coin. The higher weight helped the mouse feel sturdy and solid and you could feel that it wasn't going anywhere. This weight helped me feel in control when making tiny movements and adjustments. However, when larger, more drastic moves were needed side to side, I felt slower and less in control than with lighter mice.

Verdict: Should you buy the Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless

This is an incredibly well-constructed mouse, and if RGB, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and a grippy mouse are important to you, then you'll love the GM51. It's not the lightest wireless mouse on the market, but it's also not priced anywhere near its more pro-ready competitors. The GM51 is a great option for a serious wireless gaming mouse under $100, bringing versatile connectivity, great battery life, and reliable performance to your desktop.