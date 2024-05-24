Key Takeaways We buy products for reviews to avoid bias from free items.

Our reviews look at performance, design, value, and comparisons.

Products are scored on a scale, with badges for top choices.

At Pocket-lint, our goal is straightforward: To give you honest, concise product reviews that help you make smart purchasing decisions. Here’s how we ensure our reviews are reliable and trustworthy.

How we choose products

We mostly buy the products we review, just like you do. This approach helps us avoid bias that might come from free products sent by companies. When we do review items provided by manufacturers, we're upfront about it in our review. Either way, our opinions remain unbiased, focusing solely on the product's merits.

What goes into a review

For every product, we look at what we liked and didn't like. Our reviews end with a clear verdict on whether it’s a worthwhile buy. Here’s what we consider:

Performance: Does it do what it promises?

Does it do what it promises? Design and usability: Is it easy and enjoyable to use?

Is it easy and enjoyable to use? Value: Is it worth the price?

Is it worth the price? Comparison: How does it stack up against similar products?

Our scoring and badges

Editor's choice and Recommended

Every product is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, which translates into a 1 to 5-star rating in the review. For instance, a score of 8 results in a 4-star review. Products scoring 8 or 9 earn a "Recommended" badge, highlighting them as top choices. A perfect score of 10 is awarded our "Editor's Choice" seal of approval, a mark of exceptional quality. All reviews with Recommend and Editor's Choice badges are found on Pocket-lint's Awards page for easy reference.

Our promise for buyer's guides

Starting in 2024, our buyer's guides and gift guides only feature products we’ve actually tested. This way, you know our recommendations are based on real experiences and thorough analysis.

Our team

Our reviewers are seasoned tech journalists with years of experience. They’ve been through the trenches as reporters, editors, and even managing editors. Their deep knowledge and history in tech journalism drive our trustworthy reviews.

Expanding our horizons

Technology is everywhere, and not just the big-ticket items get our attention. We’re diving into those under-the-radar products too -- the ones that are quietly making lives better, whether it’s a trending gadget on social media or a top-rated item online.

Trust in our integrity

We’re committed to transparency and honesty.

You can count on our reviews to be unbiased and focused on helping you understand your choices in the tech market, no matter how the tech itself evolves. At Pocket-lint, we’re not just reviewing tech; we’re providing insights that matter to you, ensuring you have all the information you need to buy with confidence.