Keeping my phone charged all day when I'm out and about for work or traveling is always a challenge. I'm an admitted chronic phone user and my iPhone and I are rarely apart, so I tend to burn through my battery fairly quickly, but I've never quite been convinced to add a power bank to my daily routine. However, when I saw how small the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 5K is, I was curious to test it out and see how it fits into my day-to-day life. Overally, I'm impressed with its ease of use, thin profile, and charging capacity.

Recommended Belkin BoostCharge Pro 5K The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 5K is a sleek and lightweight wireless charger that is compatible with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. Its size and capacity will keep your battery charged on the go while fitting easily into a pocket or small handbag. Pros Small and lightweight, making it easy to carry

The convenient kickstand makes for easier use Cons Despite Qi2 certification, wireless charging is limited to 7.5W

It's currently available exclusively at Apple $60 at Apple

Price, availability, and specs

Belkin's BoostCharge Pro 5K is exclusively sold by Apple right now. It's the latest in the BoostCharge series and the first "Pro" entry from Belkin in this lineup. It retails for $59.95 and is available in-store and online. The "Pro" series offers Qi2 magnetic charging, which is the latest standard for wireless charging from the Wireless Power Consortium. The inclusion of Qi2 should mean compatibility with some non-iPhone devices when Android manufacturers add Qi2 support to their phones in the future (this is likely only a matter of time).

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 5K Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Weight 5 oz Dimensions 3.7 in. x 2.5 in. x 0.7 in.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is unfortunately limited to an "on-the-go" power output of 7.5W, likely due to the small size of the battery and the Pro's thin design. Users will be able to take full advantage of Qi2's max 15W wireless charging speeds only when the BoostCharge Pro is connected to a power source. This, of course, is redundant given you might as well just plug your phone into a fast charger at that point. The Pro holds 5,000 mAh of juice, which is just enough to charge most compatible iPhones from a dead battery to full or close to it. The BoostCharge Pro lists compatibility with iPhone 12 and later.​​​​​​​

What I liked about the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K

Truly mobile and well-designed

One of the reasons I've never been a regular user of power banks is that they are often bulky, heavy, and cumbersome to carry throughout the day. Even when traveling, I like to keep things light, and no one wants bulging pockets or to carry a large purse while walking through unfamiliar cities abroad. The BoostCharge Pro is thin, incredibly light, and my particular unit weighed even less than the advertised 5 oz. My phone can slide in and out of my pocket with ease even while the BoostCharge Pro is attached, so it never feels like a burden to carry around.

I'm also a fan of the textured face on the BoostCharge Pro. I don't like the hard plastic faces on other magnetic wireless chargers. The velvety smooth, matte face of the BoostCharge Pro gives it a touch of elegance and prevents it from feeling like a cheap piece of tech. Its kickstand is an added plus, which makes it easy for me to charge my phone while keeping it upright. This also allowed me to keep my phone elevated and in landscape mode so that I could continue watching something while it charged.

What I didn't like about the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K

Qi2 in name only

Easily the most disappointing aspect of this charger is that it doesn't take advantage of Qi2's peak charging rate of 15W. Larger Qi2 units from Belkin and other manufacturers can reach 15W when charging wirelessly, so I'm left to assume that it's due to the slender frame of the BoostCharge Pro that this isn't possible.

The thin profile and the light weight of this model, as well as its reliable performance and 5,000 mAh capacity, made it a no-brainer to keep with me during long days when I'm away from a charge, traveling, or at a concert or music festival

Belkin points out that you can charge your compatible iPhone at wirelessly at 15W as long as the BoostCharge Pro is plugged into a power source, but again, I don't see the point in that. If I'm already plugging something in, I might as well just plug in my phone. While this has no adverse effect on the BoostCharge Pro's ability to charge your device, it does limit the speed at which you'll regain battery.

Should you buy the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K

I really enjoyed using the BoostCharge Pro, and I'm normally not fond of MagSafe or wireless chargers. The thin profile and the light weight of this model, as well as its reliable performance and 5,000 mAh capacity, made it a no-brainer to keep with me during long days when I'm away from a charge, traveling, or at a concert or music festival. If you've found power banks to be too clunky in the past, or otherwise inconvenient to carry around, you'll find the Belkin BoostCharge Pro offers fantastic value.