Key Takeaways The Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be incredibly fast with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip surpassing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Early benchmarks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra show impressive scores, with 2,234 points in the single-core test and 6,807 points in the multi-core test.

The benchmark results reveal the specifications of the new Qualcomm chip, including a single Cortex-X4 CPU core, three Cortex-A720 CPU cores, two Cortex-A720 CPU cores, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and have been looking at the Galaxy S24 Ultra with little interest, that might be about to change. That's after early benchmarks for the next big Samsung flagship phone appeared online showing just how fast it is going to be.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an interesting beast in a few ways, but the chip that will power it is probably at the top of the list. While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will both use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in some parts of the world, others will see the Exynos 2400 take its place. That isn't thought to be the case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with all handsets using Qualcomm's latest and greatest silicon no matter where it's sold. And that's very good news indeed if these new benchmark scores are anything to go by - because it looks like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is going to smoke the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that came before it. And that just so happens to be the chip that's inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra that you can walk into almost any phone shop and buy today.

Blazing fast benchmark scores for Qualcomm's upcoming chip

The first Galaxy S24 Ultra benchmarks were spotted by SamMobile and are courtesy of Geekbench's CPU benchmark database. That database has given us early looks at many new phones over the years and it seems that it's done it again. The phone in question is a Samsung SM-928U, thought to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it posts some top-notch scores.

Those scores begin with 2,234 points in the single-core test and 6,807 points in the multi-core test, both of which are big numbers. To put that into perspective, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now slouch, but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 only manages scores of 1,895 points in the single-core test and 5,062 points in the multi-core run. With that all in mind, we can safely say that this is going to be one speedy phone.

The benchmark result also gives us some insights into what will be inside that new Qualcomm chip, too. That begins with a single Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.3GHz and continues with three Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 3.15GHz. Two Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.96GHz and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores clocked at 2.27GHz round out the main specifications.

Speaking of specifications, the test run shows the phone in question has 8GB of RAM and is powered by Android 14, too.

It's still very early days for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and indeed the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup. But as the expected January 2024 release starts to edge closer, expectations are starting to come to the boil. And these scores won't do anything to dampen anyone's enthusiasm for a phone that might just give the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max a run for their money.