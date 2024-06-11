Key Takeaways Retroid Pocket 4 Pro handles games from PS1 and PS2, as well as old Sega and Nintendo consoles.

Requires additional investment in games, a micro-SD cards, and potentially a grip.

Runs on Android 13, which allows for a lot of gaming and performance options, but the handheld also involves a steep learning curve.

It may have been easy to miss, but handheld gaming consoles are wildly popular right now, with a recent deluge of options to satisfy all your nostalgic gaming needs.

Admittedly, I am relatively new to the resurgence of handheld gaming, having long opted for consoles and mobile gaming, but the prevalence piqued my curiosity. It's important to note there is a lot to keep in mind when venturing into this newfound world.

While these devices may try to look like the handhelds of decades past and play games from your childhood, they are not what you grew up with. They are essentially small computers and require you to know a lot upfront in order to get the most out of them. That means understanding which specs optimize which games, how to access the games you want to play (either via purchase, prior ownership, or other means), and putting them in the right spot and pairing them with the right emulator in order to play them.

All of that is to say, be sure to do your homework before considering any handheld gaming console at all, and then you can start looking at specific ones. It can be intimidating, but I tried out the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, trying to find this middle ground of heightened nostalgic entertainment with a retro console without the excessive work and worry about optimizing the entire system.

With that in mind, here's what happened.

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro This mid-tier handheld gaming console perfectly handles titles from PS1 and prior, with quality capabilities for more recent games. The lack of included games and a micro-SD card means more investment and time is required. Pros Good value

Quality performance

Variety of emulators included Cons Uncomfortable design

Games not included

No micro-SD included

Price, specs, and availability

What do you get for the price?

The Retroid Pocket 4 retails for $200, and is available from Amazon or directly from GoRetroid.com. It's available in different colors and styles, including black, a transparent blue or red, or various grays inspired by older Nintendo and Game Boy consoles.

It features a 4.7-inch IPS touchscreen with a 750x1334 resolution. It's backed by Dimensity 1100 CPU and runs on Android 13. It includes a micro-SD card slot and a micro-HDMI port; purchase also comes with a USB-C cable that can be used to transfer data from a computer as well as charge the device. It boasts Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro Dimensions 184.8 x 82.6 x 15.8mm Weight 261g RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Display 4.7 inch Output resolution 750x1334@60fps Battery 5000mAh

What I liked about the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro

Impressive performance and customization

Out of the box, the first thing I inspected was the design. I'm a bit ambivalent, but among the aspects I enjoyed were the larger, soft click buttons on the right side and the volume rocker and power button on the top of the unit. Having the start and select buttons on the bottom right of the front is also a bonus, with home and back buttons in the same positions on the left-hand side. I tested out the black model, which felt aesthetically pleasing enough, recalling my old Game Gear, and I'm not entirely sure if I'd want a different color or style if given the choice.

The set-up is fairly simple, if not a bit time-consuming, since you need to connect to Wi-Fi and a Google account. You're given the option to download a variety of emulators and apps to your device to get you started, including Dolphin, Citra, and RetroidArch, among others. There are a lot of settings to go through as well, and while I champion the customization the unit allows, from setting the fan and performance mode to how you navigate Android, it does take some effort to go through everything.

For a majority of the games I wanted to play, performance was not an issue. I was eager to try out old Sega titles as well as a slew of classic PlayStation1 games, like Spyro, Dino Crisis, and Mega Man. The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro can handle anything from PS1 with ease, as well as a bunch of PS2 titles with no issues. The battery lasts for about three hours depending on what you're playing and what settings you have calibrated, but I didn't find that to be an issue as my mobile gaming didn't take me too far from home.

Most notable for me is the speed with which you can navigate the Android system, bounce between apps, and return right to your game where you left off. I also found there to be enough internal storage to get a bunch of games downloaded and underway before I needed to use a micro-SD card.

What I didn't like about the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro

Steep learning curve and lack of extras

Starting again looking at the design, the flat back doesn't make for the most ergonomic play, leading to longer gaming sessions being potentially uncomfortable. While I'm happy with texture and size of the top L/R buttons, they aren't positioned exactly in the ideal spot due to the design of the console. The whole thing doesn't quite fit your hand the way a controller does, and the issue with the design is surely part of the design because there are official and unofficial grips available for purchase to improve comfort.

The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is not for beginners in the handheld gaming industry. It does not come with any games built-in and does not include a micro-SD card. While you can download games from the Google Play Store, it's hard to imagine the console being worth the investment if you're only playing common free and freemium games; this is designed for playing titles from your favorite consoles past and pushing the limits of online mobile gaming.

The screen size is adequate, but keep in mind that some games will shrink in size. I've tried out PS1 titles on my PS5 console and big TV, and I'm torn about whether that experience is better or worse than on the handheld; I think it's just different and comes down to convenience. There are also bezels on either side of the screen that aren't particularly thin; the bezels on top and bottom are less noticeable but still a little annoying.

The learning curve is a bit steep for newbies, particularly when it comes to tracking down titles, transferring them to the unit, and matching them with the right emulators. You'll need to adjust settings for every emulator you use, and often change around layout controls. All of this isn't particularly unique to the Retroid Pocket 4, but it is worth keeping in mind when you're ready to invest.

Verdict: Should you buy the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro?

With some patience, there is plenty of opportunity

Close

There are a lot of titles you can enjoy on this impressive handheld device, provided you know how to acquire titles and operate them successfully. I feel as if the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro does occupy a curious middle ground in the handheld gaming industry: it doesn't quite have the power and display that makes the Switch or Valve Steam Deck the powerhouses they are, but it's also a decided leap from a bunch of lower-tier, copycats. And the price is right for what you're getting.

If you're keen on a nostalgic trip through your gaming childhood, there is plenty to enjoy here. You're also set if you're a more serious gamer looking to optimize more recent titles and tinker with performance settings. For me, I'm thrilled I have my favorite PS1 and Game Gear titles right by my side and ready to go.