German retail listing reveals all the details and suggests an imminent release date for these budget-friendly ANC cans.

Details have surfaced surrounding Sony's upcoming WH-CH720N headphones after German retailer MediaMarkt listed the product early.

The leak, reported by NotebookCheck, shows that the new headphones are an affordable option with active noise-cancelling technology and will retail for around €149.

These headphones are the follow-up to last year's WH-CH710N, which was praised for offering great value, a comfortable fit and solid battery life.

We first learned of these upcoming cans when The Walkman Blog leaked official renders of the design, then, not long after, it appeared on MediaMarkt, too.

So not only do we know that the leak is legitimate, but we can expect a launch in the very near future. Unfortunately, though, the exact date wasn't revealed.

The WH-CH720N is designed to be more comfortable than its predecessor thanks to improved padding around the earcups and headband.

It's also lighter, weighing in at just 192 grams, a 16 per cent reduction compared to the 223-gram weight of the CH710N.

Battery life remains unchanged, and the new headphones still offer up to 35 hours of playback with ANC turned on.

Another change is the jump from Bluetooth 5.0 to Bluetooth 5.2, which brings with it some useful features like multipoint connectivity.

The headphones were listed in either black or blue options, and feature a design that's a little more angular. The new design has hints of the Surface Headphones 2, whereas the older model had domed circular earcups.

Alongside the WH-CH720N, Sony will release a cheaper set of headphones, the WH-CH520. These will retail for just €69 and feature an on-ear design, sans ANC.

These headphones will replace the WH-CH510, again offering better comfort and an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint.

However, weight-wise, this model gains 15 grams, but for a good reason. It offers 42.8 per cent longer battery life than its predecessor, not too shabby.

The WH-CH520 will be available in grey, beige, blue or white options and offer DSEE upscaling and Bass Boost options through the Sony Headphones app.

Both pairs look to be appealing options in their respective price brackets, and we're looking forward to finding out how they sound.