Key Takeaways PS5 owners with PSVR 2 can soon play Resident Evil 4 remake in virtual reality, making it the scariest experience yet.

The VR update includes upgrades like full support for the PSVR 2's 4K HDR displays and intuitive controls for weapons handling.

Players can also expect additional features like a Shooting Range mode to practice their skills before facing hordes of zombies.

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise who happen to own a PS5 and a PlayStation VR 2 are about to get a new way to scare themselves in virtual reality. Starting 8 December gamers who already own the Resident Evil 4 remake will receive a free update that adds VR support, Capcom has confirmed.

This is the first time that the remake has been given the VR treatment, but the original RE4 title was already available in VR for those who have the Meta Quest 2. Gamers can look forward to plenty of upgrades this time out, however, including full support for the PSVVR 2's 4K HDR displays, making this perhaps the scariest Resident Evil experience to date. It definitely won't be for the faint of heart.

Heightened realism

In a press release shared with Pocket-lint, Capcom promises a new way to play Resident Evil 4 that will offers "heightened realism" thanks to the use of the PSVR 2's Sense technology. "The intuitive controls provide new ways to interact with the world," the press release adds. "Weapons can be handled with natural motions, including unique gestures for reloading specific firearms, such as handguns, shotguns, and rifles. This also extends to the game’s enhanced knife action for those close encounters."

In terms of additional features, Resident Evil 4 CR Mode will also feature a Shooting Range mode to give players the chance to hone their skills before taking on the hoards of zombies that lie in wait.

Resident Evil 4's remake is already available across the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and the PC via Steam. The title is also coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and all iPads and Macs powered by Apple silicon on 20 December 2023. But you'll need the PSVR 2 to experience the true horror of the game.