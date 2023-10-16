AI tools are incredibly powerful for a huge range of different applications, and nowhere is this more true than when it comes to your writing.

AI rewriter tools are a great way to adjust the tone of voice you are writing with, as well as to help inspire you with new words or expressions you might not have thought to use otherwise.

1. HIX.AI

HIX.AI is an all-in-one writing copilot with versatile AI-driven products. One of its most powerful and handy tools is HIX.AI's article rewriter, which has a huge range of different features. It is part of the 120+ tools provided by HIX AI Writer.

It is incredibly simple to use. All you have to do is copy the content you're working on into the tool and choose a GPT model (GPT-3.5 or GPT-4) to paraphrase your content to change its tone. It is the best tool for anyone who wants to start a content editing process, improve their writing skills, or revise their work.

You can also enter a web page URL, saving you from copying/pasting long-form text, and ask the tool to highlight any grammar or spelling mistakes. It can also help you to identify any areas where sentence structure needs improving to make the content more readable.

Apart from developing the rewriting tool, HIX.AI also features a powerful tool called HIX ArticleGPT. It can promptly craft hallucination-free, fact-based ideas, and SEO-friendly ideas for you to work from. It is an ideal way to hone your tone of voice or generate additional ideas for your longer content.

2. Ahrefs

If you want a simple way to change the tone of voice in your work, the AI paragraph rewriter from Ahrefs is a handy tool that can help you do that quickly.

Ahrefs is pretty plain in its presentation and easy to use. All you have to do is enter the content that you're working on into the tool, and you'll be able to adjust the tone or language in no time.

The Ahrefs paragraph rewriter lets you choose from a wide range of tones, and you can even create a custom writing tone that is not on the list. You can also choose how long you want the generated text to be, so if you need to make your writing more concise, this tool can help you with that.

3. QuillBot

QuillBot offers a robust paraphrasing tool that helps you generate more convincing, concise, and better-written text. QuillBot does this by giving you more control over the output of your text through a detailed text selection system.

To use QuillBot, you just need to enter your text that doesn't sound quite right and needs improvement. You can then choose a tone, and it will rephrase what you've written.

What's great about QuillBot is that you can hover over any of the rephrased text in order to look up synonyms for a word that you still don't think sounds right, or select a whole sentence to get more options from QuillBot to choose from.

This is a great way to get some fresh ideas for your writing or to adjust the tone and style of your text to better suit your intended audience.

4. Frase

If you want more control over your rewriting, then Frase might be the AI rewriter tool that suits your needs.

Frase is similar to many other tools on this list, in that it's a simple little tool that can be a great way to quickly get some fresh ideas for the content you’re currently working on. You just have to enter your paragraph and choose a tone and define the creativity, i.e., how creative you want the output to be.

You can enter any tone you want, instead of choosing from a list. This gives you more flexibility over the final result, but it can also be challenging if you're not sure exactly what you want from the start. You can also adjust a creativity slider to decide how much the output should differ from your original text.

5. Ubersuggest

Finally, if you're looking for a simple tool to quickly generate some inspiration, then the Ubersuggest Paraphrasing Tool is a great option for that.

There are no extra options with this tool. You can't set your tone of voice or choose any language to translate to. You only need to enter your text and the tool will paraphrase it.

This is a great way to quickly get some ideas on how you can rework some text that isn't working well, which makes it ideal for any quick once-off situations that may arise.

Get more out of your text

As you can see, when it comes to AI rewriter tools, there are plenty of options out there. Whether you're looking for a robust tool with plenty of features and alternative AI options such as HIX.AI, or a quick and simple tool to get you out of trouble, there’s something out there to make your life easier.