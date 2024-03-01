Key Takeaways Best Buy and ubreakifix are recommended Samsung repair options with warranties.

Samsung offers a self-repair program for those who prefer handling repairs themselves.

Samsung provides convenient repair options like house calls and mail-in services.

Whether your Samsung phone has a cracked screen or it won't turn on at all, you have plenty of options for getting it fixed. My first smartphone was a Samsung Galaxy, and one of the main reasons I have a Z Fold 5 today is thanks to how easy it is to get Samsung devices repaired. That said, you shouldn't just go to the closest phone repair shop. Instead, you should familiarize yourself with the different methods for fixing a Samsung, like the six below, and check the FAQs at the bottom for some additional important advice.

Related What is Samsung Repair Mode? How to use it Samsung's new mode could be great if you need to get your device repaired.

1 Best Buy Samsung Repair

Call in the Geek Squad

As a Samsung Authorized Service Center, Best Buy provides same-day repairs at select locations. If you have Samsung Care+, Best Buy is your best bet for repairs. However, Best Buy can still fix your phone even if your device is out-of-warranty for a price. Before driving to your nearest store, visit the Best Buy Samsung Repair website and schedule an appointment.

2 ubreakifix

Walk-in Samsung repairs

If your local Best Buy doesn't offer Samsung repairs, you'll be in equally good hands with ubreakifix. Like Best Buy, ubreakifix is a Samsung Authorized Service Center within the Samsung Care+ network. All repairs come with their own one-year warranty, even if the warranty for your device has already expired. Visit the ubreakifix Samsung Repair website to find your closest location.

3 Samsung self-repair program

Do it yourself

If you're technically inclined, or if you just don't want a stranger handling your device, you can visit Samsung's Self-Repair website to order official Samsung parts and tools along with do-it-yourself repair guides. Some problems can only be fixed by a professional, but broken screens and charging points are easy to repair if you know what you're doing. Some fixes don't require any special tools at all. For example, you can sometimes fix Samsung black screen issues by performing a soft reset or removing the SD card.

4 Samsung We Come to You

Samsung does house calls

Don't feel like driving anywhere to get your Samsung repaired? Schedule an appointment through Samsung's We Come to You service to have a Samsung technician meet you at home, your office, or even somewhere in public like a cafe. There's an extra charge for house calls, but you can't beat the convenience.

5 Samsung's mail-in service

Send your phone to Samsung for repair

If you don't mind being apart from your device for a few days, you can send your phone through the mail to Samsung for repairs. Go to Samsung's website to complete a repair request and request a box with pre-paid shipping, or drop off your device at a UPS Store to have it packaged and shipped directly to Samsung.

6 Samsung partnering locations

Find a trusted ISP

Just because a repair shop fixes Samsung phones doesn't mean that they partner with Samsung. When you visit a Samsung-certified ISP, you can rest assured that a trained technician will use only parts made for Samsung devices. To find an ISP near you, use the Samsung service locator and choose Independent Service Providers as a search filter.

FAQ

Q: How do I check my warranty?

Before you get started, check the warranty status of your device. The standard Samsung warranty covers most non-accidental damage, and you can also purchase a secondary warranty that covers accidents.

For example, Samsung Care+ covers drops and spills in addition to hardware malfunctions. It includes same-day cracked screen repairs for as low as $29 with the Samsung Care Network. These locations offer walk-ins, but it's best to schedule an appointment for same-day repairs to save yourself some time. Depending on the problem with your phone, Samsung may even send you the parts to repair it yourself.

If you must hand off your phone to a stranger for repairs, use Samsung Repair Mode to secure your data. Repair Mode allows technicians to use the tools they need to fix your phone while restricting access to your contacts, photos, and other important information.

To check the warranty status of any Samsung device, go to the Samsung warranty checker. Choose a product category, select your device, and enter your model number. The website will provide instructions for finding the model number and other necessary information on your specific device.

Q: What's the differences between Samsung authorized service centers vs Independent service providers?

It's important to know the differences between a Samsung Authorized Service Center (ASC) and an Independent Service Provider (ISP) that partners with Samsung. An ASC repairs both in-warranty and out-of-warranty devices, while ISPs only repair out-of-warranty Samsungs. So, if your phone is still under warranty, then you should go to a Samsung ASC or have your phone directly repaired by Samsung.In fact, getting your device repaired anywhere else will void the warranty.

Whether you take your phone to an ASC or an authorized ISP, your phone will be repaired by a Samsung specialist using Samsung parts. The important thing is to make sure they are approved by Samsung. Use the Samsung service locator to find a store close to you.

Q: What's the best option to repair my phone?

If you have a newer Samsung that is still under warranty, you can get your phone fixed by mail, at home, or through an authorized service center for little or no cost. You still have those same options if your warranty has expired, but you'll pay a lot more. If you go to a repair shop for your out-of-warranty device, make sure the store is a Samsung-approved independent service provider.

An alternative to getting your Samsung repaired is to buy a new one. If your phone is out-of-warranty, you may want to consider spending your money on a newer device rather than getting it fixed, especially if trade-in options are still on the table. See our guide on the best Samsung phones, to assist in your replacement shopping journey.