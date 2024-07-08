Key Takeaways Plan ahead with apps like PlugShare and ChargeHub for free or cheap charging options.

Use fast charger apps to monitor availability and avoid offline or occupied chargers.

Consider adapters for versatility, including CCS, NACS, J-1772, and CHAdeMO.

I won't lie. Living without a charger at home or work makes life harder as an EV owner. When I moved into my house, I had an electrician come and install my NACS wall connector the following Monday. There's a reason 86% of EV owners charge at home. Once you get past the upfront cost, the hardware is a cheap way to get the most out of your EV.

Still, 34% of Americans rent their home, and that's not including condos or other unique living situations where installing a home charger may be impracticable, if not downright impossible. Western governments are also making a significant push to encourage EV adoption. Being an early adopter of tech, I bought a used Tesla Model 3 Long Rang the moment I could afford it. Before buying my house, I lived in a condo for over three years, most of the that time while owning my Tesla.

Here's a list of a few things I learned while that can make being an

1 Select destinations with free charging

Save money by planning ahead of time

Pocket-lint

Using apps like PlugShare and ChargeHub, take a look around your destination for complimentary or cheap level 2 charging. When my friends wanted to go to a restaurant, I'd look for locations with nearby free public charging. Even my local mall had a few parking spots near a regular outlet, allowing me to trickle charge with my level 1 charger while shopping for a few hours. I'd never encourage you to make a decision based solely on charger availability, but it can be a factor. When I took up karate, I decided to go to a dojo with free evening charging, allowing me to charge at a level 2 charger for three to four hours twice a week. A little planning and plotting can go a long way to helping you save money and get a little charging done while out and about.

2 Leverage fast charger apps for availability

In-use and offline chargers can be a time suck

Pocket-lint

Public fast chargers like Tesla's Superchargers and the FLO network are frequently relied on by both long-distance travelers and people without an EV charger at home. While Tesla's network is widely considered the crowning example of how a fast charger network should operate in terms of uptime, quantity, and continuous expansion, other networks regularly suffer from being offline due to lack of maintenance or being occupied by another EV charging.

My nearest Supercharger was about 25 minutes away when I lived in my condo. Since moving, it's now over 90 minutes. On the other hand, FLO has a single 50kWh charger within 10 minutes of my former condo and current house. The problem is that it is a single charger. When that charger is in use, you have no choice but to wait for it. Fingers crossed, it doesn't go offline.

To be aware if the charger is offline or in use, I recommend using the charging network's mobile app to monitor its status. Before leaving for my nearest FLO charger, I'd continuously check it to see if it was freed up or not. Once I noticed it was free, I'd rush over. Knowing it was offline allowed me to save time by finding an alternative.

Related Electrify America's 2024 plans include 5,000 EV fast chargers The company is strategically investing in a long-term strategy, but what does that mean right now?

3 Consider adapters for versatility

CCS, NACS, J-1772, CHAdeMO

Braden Newell/Pocket-lint

Building on the advice shared in tips one and two, having a variety of adapters can make a massive difference in the charging options available to you. You'll mostly be covered if you drive an EV other than a Tesla with CCS and J-1772 support. If driving a CCS EV that can access the NACS network with an adapter, like some Ford models currently, make sure to get a CCS to NACS adapter to charge at compatible Tesla Superchargers.

As a Tesla driver, I've found tremendous benefit in having the CHAdeMO to NACS adapter Tesla used to sell, even though it only did 50kWh. I'm also getting the CCS retrofit so my 2019 Model 3 can do 250kW with networks that don't have a NACS connector. Of course, Tesla's J-1772 adapter is fantastic for accessing level 2 public chargers, and the company's NEMA adapter bundle allows me to charge with more outlets.

4 Use an extension cable for level 1 charging

It's unruly but functional

I admit this tip sounds funny to suggest, but it's very effective. If safe, consider running an extension cable from a patio or deck outlet to your EV. Funny enough, a neighbor in a nearby apartment building gave me the idea when she ran an extension cable to charge her Chevy Bolt overnight. I later bought an extension cord long enough to go from my third-floor deck down to my Tesla. Again, it looked ridiculous, but it was marvelously functional. I wouldn't particularly recommend this in unsafe areas when theft is likely or running across a sidewalk. I was fortunate to live in a small condo building, and the cable never got in anyone's way. I did my best to keep it hidden and controlled. I recommend doing the same if you give this tip a try.

Related Tesla's Supercharger layoffs (probably) won't doom EV charging Tesla is in cost cutting mode, and a string of layoffs has some concerned about the future of NACS adoption. I'm not as worried.

5 Lobby with your condo board or landlord

This one's the hardest

Braden Newell/Pocket-lint

Admittedly, this tip is the hardest, which is why I left it for last. Consider lobbying your building's condo board or landlord to install level 2 chargers. If you're a renter, I obviously wouldn't recommend paying for the installation, but landlords can increase their property value and create a new line of revenue by installing one or more. Meanwhile, for condos, if you can install one connected to your meter and have it exclusive to your unit, it's not a terrible idea to try to get approval to pay for one personally. I was close to doing this in my former condo before buying my house.