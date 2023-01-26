Everything we know so far about Renfield, including the release date, cast, trailers and more.

Renfield is an upcoming Dracula reboot from Universal Pictures, and it looks like it'll be a hilarious adventure.

Nicolas Cage takes up the role of Dracula, and we're excited to see how the unpredictable method actor approaches the role.

It's an oddball horror-comedy blend with plenty of violence, and we can't wait to sink our fangs into it.

In anticipation, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Renfield, right here, and we'll be updating this article as we learn more.

Renfield: What you need to know

R.N. Renfield is a relatively minor character in Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula, but in this movie, he's obviously much more significant.

Instead of retelling the story of Dracula, as has been done countless times before, the new movie is a fresh and original concept that features some familiar characters.

In Renfield, Dracula is essentially the boss from hell. Renfield has been given special powers by the vampiric Count, and in return, he's trapped in a life of servitude. He must ensure that Dracula is kept fed with a steady stream of victims or face dire consequences.

The film is based on a treatment written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), the screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) and it's directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War).

Renfield is set to release exclusively in theatres on April 14 2023.

Streaming and VOD release dates have yet to be announced.

Renfield: Cast

Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, we remember him as Tony from Skins, but he's likely better known for his role as Beast in the X-Men movies and, more recently, for his role in The Menu.

Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Dracula, Renfield's boss. Cage's career spans over 100 feature films and includes everything from Academy Award-winning performances in films like Leaving Las Vegas to just plain bizarre showings like The Wicker Man. He's an actor that really keeps you guessing.

The film also features the multi-talented Awkwafina as Renfield's love interest, a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy.

We'll also be seeing Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) and Adrian Martinez (Stumptown).

Renfield: Trailers

Universal released the first trailer for Renfield on January 7 2023, you can check that out below:

