Summary The reMarkable Paper Pro excels as a writing tool, and has more than a few features that can help you turn an idea into a draft.

The Marker Plus stylus provides a realistic writing experience with an eraser, wireless charging, and thicker nib.

The Type Folio cover can also give you a laptop-like typing experience, which is great for polishing articles.

The reMarkable Paper Pro , like the reMarkable 2 , is a capable enough e-reader for PDFs and eBooks, but it shines as a tool for writing. Most people use it as a way to take notes, but with the right accessories, and the tablet's built-in software features, you can take just about any idea from an outline to first or second draft fairly easily. And you can add your own color illustrations if you really want to.

When it comes to tablets , reMarkable's devices aren't exactly unique in this regard, but they are more focused on getting work done than just about any other option out there. When I want to get some writing done, that focus is something I need. It's hard to achieve the same level of focus on a Kindle Scribe or a Boox when both devices are also intended to be used for media consumption. With that in mind, here are the five features that make the reMarkable Paper Pro a great tool for writing.

Related This app is my secret weapon for supercharging my e-reader There's an all-in-one app that can manage your eBook collection and convert into other formats so you can switch e-readers.