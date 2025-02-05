Summary Back in 2011, BlackBerry released both its first and last iPad competitor: the PlayBook tablet.

The PlayBook was ahead of its time in many ways, shipping with features not available on competing tablet computers at the time.

Ultimately, the PlayBook failed to compete with Apple's iPad in the tablet market, largely down to a lack of app developer support.

When it comes to the consumer electronics industry, nothing excites me more than the tablet product category . The very notion of mobile-first computing is enticing: a single sheet of glass that serves as a vessel for productivity, creativity, and content consumption? Sign me up.

Back in the early 2010s, after the release of the first Apple iPad , the tablet industry was in a relative state of flux. There were a number of competing platforms, hardware makers, and software solutions all vying for a slice of the rapidly expanding market, and it was unclear who would come out on top.

Among these market players was BlackBerry -- the Canadian phone maker that briefly dominated the pre-iPhone and Android handset scene with its line of business-oriented smartphones.

Some 13 years later, we can look back at the PlayBook in hindsight.

Blackberry would release its PlayBook tablet onto North American store shelves in April 2011, with much fanfare and hype surrounding its launch. At the time, BlackBerry (then known as Research in Motion or RIM) was still a somewhat dominant force in the mobile tech scene, and there were high hopes that the company's expansion into the tablet market would prove successful.

Of course, history often plays out in hard to predict ways, and this is particularly true of the uber-competitive and dynamic tech landscape. Some 13 years later, we can look back at the PlayBook in hindsight, and see where BlackBerry went wrong (and right) with its ill-fated tablet PC.

BlackBerry PlayBook BlackBerry's 2011 attempt at creating a competitor to the Apple iPad, the PlayBook was a 7-inch tablet that ran the gesture-based BlackBerry Tablet OS. See at Amazon

Related The history of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world BlackBerry was once a super-power in the smartphone market, here are some of the best phones to ever bear the iconic brand name.

In many ways, the BlackBerry Playbook was ahead of its time

Even though the tablet was innovative, it's lack of a flourishing app market proved deadly