Summary The Palm Pilot was a '90s PDA with basic apps and resistive touchscreen.

Smartphones caused the Palm Pilot's downfall due to their advanced capabilities.

Single-use tech like Kindles and e-ink phones are gaining popularity for simplicity and escapism from overstimulation.

I grew up in a Star Trek household. My mom was always anticipating the next big product that would come along on the hockey stick curve of exponential technological growth we lived in. While we weren't quite at the stage of addressing "Computer" out loud on the bridge of my home (the kitchen), it truly wasn't all that far off -- Siri made its debut on the iPhone 4s in 2011, and Google and Amazon would be catching up with their respective call cues soon after.

All that said, new technology usually made its way into my childhood in one way or another. I vividly remember being more excited about my mom's tech hand-me-downs than stealing clothes from my older sister -- and if you have one of those, you know what a big deal that is. In turn, I guess it's obvious where I get my excitement about new devices .

You can't argue with the inspiration, because there's a crumpled-up Christmas wishlist out there from 2007 with "Pom Pilot" scribbled under the newest Polly Pocket set. I guess I was eight-going-on-eighty, because I wanted so badly to plan out my whole day with a palm-sized personal assistant, just like my parents. Luckily, they reality-checked me hard, and now I'm fully aware of the working life they were keeping me from for at least the next few years.

But, what was the Palm Pilot, and what happened to it?

The Palm Pilot and its demise

A totally '90s personal digital assistant

The Palm Pilot was a groundbreaking device released by Palm in the late 90s. It was a palm-sized (per the name) personal digital assistant (PDA) that worked primarily as a digital organizer. It came complete with basic apps like a calendar, address book, memo pad, and to-do list -- the two latter apps were highly appealing to my elementary school self, for whatever reason.

I don't think showing up to third grade with a handheld computing device would've scored me any points in the popularity contest, so it's a good thing I never opened one on Christmas.

It featured a monochrome LCD touchscreen that worked with a stylus and even Graffiti handwriting recognition that let you write on the screen right then and there. The drawback was having to combat the resistive touchscreen with your stylus, but it was the turn of the century, so you really couldn't have expected a buttery OLED experience.