Summary reMarkable E Ink tablets are limited, mainly focused on reading, writing, and sending files.

You can squeeze more use out of it by adding your own templates or creating custom PDFs.

By linking pages of a PDF together, you can even create a rudimentary app-like experience.

An E Ink tablet is only as good as the things you've put on it to read and write on. These devices don't have bright, attractive screens or processors and operating systems that let you do anything other than read and write. If you want to use them as a notebook replacement, you never have to do anything other than use the templates that come pre-installed.

This is especially true of reMarkable's E Ink devices. The reMarkable Paper Pro comes with a color E Ink display, which makes it slightly more capable than the grayscale reMarkable 2 , but not by much. Changing your templates is really the only way you can fundamentally change what your tablet does -- at least until a new software update comes down the line. Like finding a good bullet journal or planner, discovering a digital notebook template that fits your specific needs can really help you think and work differently. It's the main reason why I've been exploring making some of my own and reckoning with the inherent limitations of my beloved reMarkable Paper Pro in the process.

reMarkable tablets are deliberately light on features

PDF can (sort of) make a difference

If you've never used a reMarkable E Ink tablet before, the company takes a very restrained approach to adding new features. Out of the box, the reMarkable Paper Pro can read PDFs, ePubs, and PNGs, write and draw in digital notebooks (and support files you upload), and send any of the files from your tablet via email. With a keyboard accessory you can add typing to that bag of tricks, but that's about it.

In comparison, reMarkable is devoted to making the Paper Pro and reMarkable 2 as close to digital paper as possible. That's both freeing and very limiting.

That's a dramatically simpler set of skills than you'll find on competing devices like a Supernote or Boox . These tablets offer sideloading, custom apps for checking your calendar and email, and in some cases, full access to the Google Play Store. In comparison, reMarkable is devoted to making the Paper Pro and reMarkable 2 as close to digital paper as possible. That's both freeing and very limiting.

On the one hand, I appreciate the focus. I was drawn to E Ink tablets not just because they look nice or have a longer battery life than the average iPad, but because they're a lot less distracting. But when you start incorporating a device like the reMarkable Paper Pro into your life, you can't help but wonder why it isn't doing more things for you.

You can add templates, but PDFs are easier

If you're willing to get technical, the world is your oyster

Given the custom Linux operating system reMarkable tablets use, you need to be willing to get your hands dirty to actually change anything about how your tablet works. It's not impossible: not only have fans found a way to SSH into reMarkable tablets from your computer's command line when they're connected over USB, people are porting apps to them, too.

You'll have to use that method to add your own templates to the reMarkable 2 or reMarkable Paper Pro's hidden templates folder. These need to be .PNG files -- images rather than text -- in order to work, but once you add them, they should show up in your templates menu when you create a new notebook. The problem with this method and this slightly complicated method of sideloading content in general, is that you have to downgrade your software version to make it work, and updating your tablet will typically wipe any new templates you've added.