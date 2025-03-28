Summary The reMarkable Paper Pro has a high-resolution, color E Ink screen that's a natural fit for books and comics.

The tablet supports PDF and EPUB files, which means most reading material can be easily added.

The biggest issue with the Paper Pro is the lack of connection to an eBook store, making it more inconvenient to get books on the device.

Most people's first exposure to an E Ink display is through something like an e-reader; a Kindle , a Kobo , or increasingly, a Boox . As the growing number of note-taking devices, tablets, and smartphone-shaped gadgets have hopefully proven, E Ink displays are good for more than just reading. Still, it's the closest a display gets to looking like paper, even for color images.

The reMarkable Paper Pro uses a custom E Ink screen designed to display text and images in both black and white and color. The device is pitched as a writing tool, but its screen and software make it seem like it could just as easily act as an e-reader as it does a note-taking tablet. Whether it can actually replace something like a Kindle is a bit more complicated, though.

reMarkable Paper Pro ReMarkable's new Paper Pro brings color E Ink and front lighting to the company's already excellent note-taking tablet experience. With a starting price of $579, it's undeniably expensive, but you're getting lower latency and an even bigger display. Brand reMarkable Screen Canvas Color (custom display stack based on E Ink Gallery 3) Resolution 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution (229 PPI) Storage 64GB $579 at Remarkable $629 at Best Buy

The Paper Pro screen is easy on the eyes

reMarkable built a custom display using E Ink displays for signage