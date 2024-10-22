Key Takeaways E Ink screens are gaining popularity due to them being easier on the eyes and less distracting.

The reMarkable Paper Pro offers a color E Ink display with an impressive writing experience.

The Paper Pro is expensive and niche, best-suited for those familiar with E Ink and looking for more.

Preferences around screens are changing. Not everyone wants a bright, attention-grabbing OLED shouting in their face all the time. So it's only natural that devices with E Ink screens have grown in popularity. Not only are they inherently easier on your eyes and less distracting, the slow refresh rate of E Ink means that they have to be more focused.

It started with the Kindle, but devices like the Onyx Boox Palma and Kindle Scribe are proof that we want these screens in different sizes and different roles, even replacing things like smartphones and tablets. The reMarkable 2 defined the E Ink tablet / note-taking device space, and the recently launched reMarkable Paper Pro is designed to be the best possible version of that idea, improving everything about how writing feels, and the screen looks with the addition of a custom color E Ink display. It's both a pleasure to use and eye-poppingly expensive if you want everything, but why you should consider it requires a longer explanation.

Recommended reMarkable Paper Pro ReMarkable's new Paper Pro brings color E Ink and front lighting to the company's already excellent note-taking tablet experience. With a starting price of $579, it's undeniably expensive, but you're getting lower latency and an even bigger display. Pros Color E Ink looks better than the competition

Writing feels better thanks to new stylus

he reMarkable ecosystem makes it simple to spin notes into a draft Cons Even more expensive than before

Price, availability, and specs

The reMarkable Paper Pro launched on Sep. 4th 2024 for a starting price of $579 if you opt for the tablet's cheapest Marker stylus, or $629 for a package with the Marker Plus, which includes a built-in eraser. Multiple components of reMarkable's tablet experience have changed on the Paper Pro, but the most important is the display. The new tablet has a larger 11.8-inch display, with smaller bezels and a 2,160 × 1,620 pixel resolution. In comparison to the reMarkable 2, it mostly feels longer and maybe a tiny bit thicker because of the squared-off design reMarkable has transitioned to.

The Canvas Color display reMarkable introduced on the Paper Pro is based on E Ink Gallery 3. It's not the go-to pick for most E Ink devices because it can take longer to refresh than the more common Kaleido 3 or Kaleido Plus, but it offers much brighter colors. The Kaleido 3, especially on a device like the Kobo Libra Colour , just looks dimmer in comparison to the reMarkable Paper Pro. When you combine it with the front lights that are also new on the Paper Pro, this tablet is bright in both senses of the word. You can purchase the reMarkable Paper Pro directly from reMarkable or from Best Buy. For more on the specs of the reMarkable Paper Pro check out the chart below:

reMarkable Paper Pro Brand reMarkable Screen Canvas Color (custom display stack based on E Ink Gallery 3) Resolution 2160 x 1620 pixel resolution (229 PPI) Storage 64GB Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi Front Light Yes OS reMarkable OS Battery 5,030 mAh at 4V Buttons Power button Weight 1.16lbs Dimensions 10.8 x 7.8 x 0.20-inches Format Support PDF, EPUB CPU 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 RAM 2GB LPDDR4 RAM Battery Life Up to 2 weeks in a single charge; 90 days in standby Screen Size 11.8 inches Ports USB-C Expand

What I liked about the reMarkable Paper pro

The reMarkable Paper Pro looks and feels premium

Close

The "stacked paper" inspired design of the aluminum body of the reMarkable Paper Pro more than earns its name. It feels special, professional in a way that some other note-taking tablets I've used -- thinking mostly of the Kindle Scribe -- don't.

All the details here add up to a sum that's greater than its parts. The fact that the stylus magnetically attaches and now charges on the side of the tablet. Or that it can be used to make simple edits to typed text without having to use a keyboard. Or that all the cases automatically wake up the screen or put it to sleep (it's wild in retrospect that the reMarkable 2 didn't do this). It's just a much more refined and thoughtful product than it used to be.

Its larger size means that it's harder to use one-handed, but that extra screen real estate also gives PDFs more room to breathe and offers much more space for your notes before you have to scroll. This is an easy, but totally welcome quality-of-life improvement.

Writing feels better than ever on the reMarkable Paper Pro