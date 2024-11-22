The case for not using a device with a bright, attention-grabbing screen has never been stronger. There are now multiple alternatives to whatever-sized screen you have in your life, whether it's a phone-sized Boox Palma or a tablet-sized reMarkable Paper Pro . If you've been thinking about making the switch to a tablet that's more deliberate and less distracting, reMarkable has the Black Friday deal for you.

You can purchase a new reMarkable 2 -- one of Pocket-lint's favorite tablets for taking notes -- its Marker Plus stylus, and a Book or Type Folio case for $70 off, a solid discount on what's normally a pretty pricey collection of gear. And you can get the deal directly from reMarkable's website, Amazon, or Best Buy from now through Dec. 2nd, 2024.

reMarkable 2 Bundle with Folio $499 $569 Save $70 The reMarkable 2 Bundle with Folio gets you a reMarkable 2 tablet, Marker Plus stylus with a built-in eraser on the back, and a Book Folio made from a polymer weave. Everything you need to get started writing or drawing on your new E Ink tablet. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

A reMarkable 2 gets you the best handwriting experience this side of pen and paper

Don't underestimate a good screen and excellent design

If you do decide to buy a reMarkable 2, you'll get a slim tablet with a 10.3-inch E Ink display, a paper-textured front display, and low-latency stylus support so that writing feels as close to using a normal pen and notebook as possible. The reMarkable 2 doesn't feature the color E Ink display of a reMarkable Paper Pro , and can't run apps like an iPad , but you can do a surprising amount of things with this tablet if you're willing to do some work to port your files over .

The Marker Plus stylus included in the bundle also means you don't have to go digging through menus to find your eraser. Just flipping the stylus over and rubbing it on the reMarkable 2's screen will erase whatever is on there. The Book Folio case is less functional -- it won't automatically wake up the tablet's display or put it to sleep -- but still offers protection, and you can apply the same discount to the leather version of the Folio case. If you order from reMarkable, you can add an extra $19 off to the deal, too.

reMarkable 2 Bundle with Leather Folio $529 $618 Save $89 Like the other reMarkable 2 bundle, you'll get the E Ink tablet and a stylus with a built-in eraser, except this time the Book Folio case is made from a premium leather. $529 at Remarkable $529 at Amazon $529 at Best Buy

reMarkable 2 Bundle with Type Folio $559 $648 Save $89 The reMarkable 2 Bundle with Type Folio gets you an E Ink tablet, a Type Folio case with a built-in keyboard, and a Marker Plus stylus with a built-in eraser. $559 at Remarkable

If you're willing to pay a bit more, the version of the reMarkable bundle with a Type Folio case will make the tablet even more functional. The case offers the same level of protection as the Book Folio, but with a built-in stand and keyboard so that you can type on the reMarkable 2. With the tablet's built-in support for converting handwriting to typed text, it makes for a great way to take notes or a written outline to a first draft and beyond. The keyboard is a little cramped, but it feels close to what you'd get from your laptop in terms of clickiness and key travel. If you're at all interested in trying an E Ink device for work, it's hard to go wrong with this deal.