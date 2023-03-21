The BBC is finally ready to offer regional news programmes in HD to Freeview and YouView viewers. The vast majority of regional BBC One HD services will be available to view free-to-air on TVs and set-top-boxes from tomorrow, Wednesday 22 March 2023. The only exception is in the South East of England, with South East Today set to be rolled out in high definition from 26 April.

This will finally ensure that almost all BBC One viewers will be able to see uninterrupted news and other regional programming in HD on the same channel - 101. For the last 17 years, BBC News viewers have had to switch across to the standard definition BBC One channel to watch local news broadcasts or face the countdown clock on the HD channel.

With support Freeview and YouView being added to Sky, Freesat, Virgin Media TV, BT TV and other connected platforms, it only leaves BBC iPlayer as unable to receive BBC One HD for English regions. However, the upgrade for that service is being worked on too.

The BBC has suggested that if you do not get BBC One HD on channel 101 on your TV or Freeview/YouView set-top-box from tomorrow, you may need to retune the device manually. Otherwise, it should update automatically.

You can find the list of regional news programmes that will now be in HD below - they will broadcast from 6.30pm GMT:

East Midlands Today

Midlands Today

Look North (East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire)

BBC London

BBC Channel Islands News

Look North (Yorkshire)

Look North (North East & Cumbria)

North West Tonight

Points West

Spotlight

South Today

Look East

South East Today - from 26 April 2023

The BBC first broadcast its BBC One HD service in 2006, but regional programming through the same channel number has proved difficult. So much so that, even with some pay TV platforms adopting Ultra HD and HDR, it could only offer local news in standard definition for almost two decades.

Still, better late than never and, as owners of a Sky Glass TV or Sky Stream box were first to realise, uninterrupted HD programming from the Beeb makes the news-watching experience much better.