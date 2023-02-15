Is this the next Moto G Stylus phone? If so we can expect some changes from the previous model.

A new render claiming to be of the 2023 Moto G Stylus shows what could be a big redesign for the product.

Motorola last gave us a Moto G Stylus in 2022 but it now looks like there is going to be a 2023 refresh in the cards. And considering the fact that renders are starting to pop up it's unlikely that we will have to wait too long for the new phone to be made official.

The render, shared by prolific leaker @OnLeaks on Twitter, shows the front and rear of the phone. It's that back panel that has the biggest changes that we can see, starting with a redesigned camera area. Not only has the shape of that camera bump changed, but we're also seeing one fewer camera as well.

The new dual-camera setup could mean that the updated Moto G Stylus will do away with the previous model's depth sensor, but we'll need to see something more official - or more leaks - to be sure. That might not be the biggest of problems, depending on how much use you actually made of that thing.

As for the rest of the phone, we know almost exactly zero facts about it. This is the first real leak that we've seen for the 2023 Moto G stylus, but we can try and glean some ideas from what we're seeing here.

That includes what appears to be a central hole-punch selfie camera and of course that stylus silo. The back looks to be a matte affair, which might help give it a more premium feel in the hand.

But that's about it, really. The bezels look nice and thin for the most part, but we'll have to wait for more information before we can take a proper look at this thing. Hopefully, that information will be with us sooner rather than later.