With a possible TikTok ban looming in the US, many are wondering, "Where are we all going to next?" For some, the answer is RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China. It's an app that seems a lot like TikTok but adds Instagram and Pinterest-like features into the mix. It lets you share videos, photos, and text, as well as shop directly, all while using an interest-based algorithm to serve up content.

I first noticed TikTok users talking about RedNote last weekend, and now it’s all over my For You Page. Curious about the hype and whether it’s a legit TikTok alternative , I decided to download the app and experience it for myself. I also did a little digging to learn more about it. Here’s everything I've learned, so you can better decide if it’s worth becoming the latest TikTok refugee to make the switch.

RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, is a Chinese-language social media app.

How to download and use RedNote

Get the TikTok alternative

Here's a quick step-by-step tutorial on how to get started with RedNote, but I give more details on what it was like for me later in this guide.

Download: Search for "RedNote" in your preferred app store. Look for the app's red logo and install it. Sign up: Open the app, tap "Log In," sign up (e.g., with Apple ID), and enter your gender and age. Pick interests: Choose topics you like, such as beauty or fashion. Allow/decline tracking: Decide if the app can track your activity across other apps. Browse videos: The Explore page lets you pick a video and then swipe through more to watch. You can also like, comment, etc. Explore the app: Navigate to Home, Shop, Messages, Profile, and Post icons via the bottom menu to see what else you can do. Check Settings: Access your app settings under Profile for more account options and policies (note: some may not be in English).

My initial RedNote experience

Finding and downloading RedNote

The weird thing about RedNote is that when you search for it in the Apple App Store, the first app that shows up isn’t in English. But I recognized the little red logo, so I went ahead and downloaded it. When I opened the app for the first time, I got a login screen. I tapped "Log In" and signed up using my Apple ID. Then, I picked my gender (the only options were Male or Female) and entered my age.

Setting up my account

After that, I was taken to a screen to select my interests, so I picked beauty, fashion, funny, and a few others. Next, the app asked if it could track my activity across other apps and websites. It said this was for "recommending content, safety and risk control, and optimizing display and functions." I chose "Ask App Not to Track" since I hadn’t seen any Terms and Conditions yet and didn’t feel great about it.

Watching videos

I then landed on a page that had a bunch of video tiles. I tapped on one, and it was an American talking about being a "TikTok refugee" who is trying out RedNote too. The entire video interface felt familiar - I could swipe up like on TikTok to see more short videos, and there were buttons for liking, commenting, sharing, and so on.

Navigating the app

I went back and noticed a navigation bar with icons for Home, Shop, Messages, Profile, and a big red "+" in the middle for posting or going live. I checked out the Shop first, but everything was in another language, including the descriptions and prices, so I left. Next, I looked at Messages, but it was empty since I had just joined. From there, I went to my Profile, which I still needed to set up. I didn’t have a profile picture or bio, and it showed I had zero followers, likes, or "collects." Again, a lot of the text wasn’t in English.

Checking settings

I found a Settings cog on my profile, so I clicked on it to find the Terms and Conditions I missed when I joined. This area had options like Account Security, General Settings, Content Preferences, Teen Mode, and About. In the About section, I found links to the privacy policy, community rules, and finally, the T&Cs. But when I opened them, I was hit by a wall of non-English text. Super helpful.

...Honestly, I got bored pretty quickly.

I gave up on that and went back to the Home tab, which has three screens: Follow, Explore, and Nearby. Explore seems the most like TikTok's For You Page. A lot of the videos in my feed had captions saying "TikTok refugee," so I tapped on a few, but honestly, I got bored pretty quickly.

Final thoughts

I'll admit, I still need to use more of RedNote, but it does vaguely feel likeTikTok. Some of the features are familiar, but the language barriers and missing context makes it hard to fully make the switch.

FAQ

What does RedNote mean?

RedNote's official name in China is "Xiaohongshu." That means "Little Red Book" in English. RedNote has become the go-to shortened nickname among English speakers -- especially in the US, where the app is climbing the charts as people search for TikTok alternatives.

RedNote isn't just a mobile app. It also has a website: www.xiaohongshu.com

Who created RedNote?

Entrepreneurs Charlwin Mao and Miranda Qu launched RedNote in 2013 through Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology. Reuters reported that, as of January 2024, the platform has a valuation of over $17 billion.

How many users are on RedNote?

RedNote has more than 300 million monthly active users, with 79% of them being women, according to TechCrunch.

Can RedNote be banned like TikTok?

Yes, "TikTok refugees" may be flocking to RedNote for its TikTok-like features, but the app's future in the US remains uncertain. Although it's not owned by ByteDance, RedNote still operates as a Chinese-developed app, which places it under the scrutiny of US laws targeting technology linked to "foreign adversaries." These laws could restrict its operations or even lead to a potential ban of RedNote in the US.

