Redmi has been tipped to release a special version of its Note 12 phone with an OLED screen and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The new phone would be an addition to the existing Redmi Note 12 series that already includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The phone hasn't yet been confirmed by parent company Xiaomi, so it's important to remember that there is every chance it won't ship at all.

However, a new report by Gizmochina does suggest that it's in the works based on a series of posts to the Chinese social network Weibo.

"As per the new leak, the upcoming Redmi Note series phone will have an OLED panel, which will be integrated with a fingerprint sensor," the report says. Another Weibo post from the same tipster reportedly claims that the phone will include a Snapdragon 7-series chip, although further details have not been offered.

It's thought that the leak could relate to the rumoured Redmi Note 13 Turbo, a phone that will reportedly have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Other rumored specifications include support for 67W fast charging of the 5,000mAh display. In terms of memory, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage appears to be the only option if the rumours are true.

It's difficult to know for sure what Redmi is working on here so we'll need to take these rumours with a pinch of salt for now. But this also wouldn't be the first time that a Weibo tipster has been right on the money with something like his, either.

As for the rest of the Redmi Note 12 lineup, that's already on sale in China and India with an international launch expected to take place within the next few weeks.